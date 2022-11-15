"I'm in sports clothes so often, so when I get the occasion I really have fun with it" - Emma Raducanu on getting to open Dior's takeover of Harrods

Emma Raducanu lit 44 windows of the historic Harrods departmental store after Dior took over the outlet. The Brit, a Dior brand ambassador, opened the World of Dior pop-up built inside.

A video of Raducanu dressed up for the occasion was shared on social media, in which the 20-year-old said that her job with Dior was very important and hoped to not mess it up.

"What am I supposed to do? I think my job is quite important. I'm lighting up 44 windows that Dior have taken over. I think it's the first time that any brand has taken over all of the shop windows at Harrod's, so I hope I don't mess that up," she said.

The 2021 US Open champion stated that she cherished dressing up for the event as she doesn't get the chance to do it regularly throughout the year.

"For me to be getting ready for an event like this, I really cherish the occasion because so often, I'm in sports clothes. I don't get the chance to dress up, so when I get the occasion I really have fun with it," she stated.

Raducanu then described the World of Dior pop-up as "a chamber of amazing gingerbread houses."

"Underground, there's an entire, almost like a chamber of just amazing gingerbread houses and my eyes would just light up, it was like a kid again. It's a journey when you walk through each of those windows and you pass them, I think that it's amazing how much it can come to life," the 20-year-old said.

Raducanu recently celebrated her 20th birthday and shared a picture of herself with a cake on Instagram, in which she thanked everyone who wished her.

Emma Raducanu won only 17 matches in a disappointing 2022 season

Emma Raducanu at the Korea Open

Emma Raducanu has had a disappointing 2022 season, during which she won only 17 out of 36 matches. She entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings but suffered a huge drop after falling in the first round of the 2022 US Open. The Brit lost 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet at the New York Major.

Her best performance of the season was reaching the semifinals of the Korea Open on the back of wins over Moyuka Uchijima, Yanina Wickmayer and Magda Linette, before losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the last four. Raducanu ended the 2022 season ranked 74th in the world.

