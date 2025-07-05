Emma Navarro scored a stunning comeback win at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, taking down defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. The American has now reached the second week at SW19 for the second year in a row.

Navarro started off slow against Krejcikova, losing the first set 2-6. However, from a break down in the second set, the 10th seed seized the momentum, taking the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 for a remarkable turnaround on Court No. 1.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Navarro credited her own stubbornness for the win, sending a bold message to the rest of the pack remaining at the tournament.

"Naturally, I'm very stubborn, you could say. I try to use that stubbornness to my advantage. I'm also very hard on myself, and the combination makes me very difficult. I pride myself on fighting until the very last point no matter the circumstances. I couldn't live with myself if I ever gave up; it's not in my nature," Emma Navarro said.

Navarro is one of only four top 10 seeds left in the women's singles draw at Wimbledon, along with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva and World No. 8 Iga Swiatek. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and others faced shocking upsets in the first week, blowing the draw wide open.

What next for Emma Navarro at Wimbledon after beating Barbora Krejcikova?

Emma Navarro - The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Following her win over defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Navarro will next take on Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Russian took down Hailey Baptiste in straight sets in the third round.

In the first two rounds, Navarro defeated Petra Kvitova and Veronika Kudermetova respectively, both in straight sets. A win against Andreeva would pit the American against either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

Should she reach the semifinals, Navarro is likely to face former World No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the firm favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw, followed by 13th seed Amanda Anisimova and 30th seed Linda Noskova.

Navarro's best result at Wimbledon before this is reaching the quarterfinals, a run she achieved last year. Meanwhile, her best ever result at a Grand Slam is reaching the semifinals, which she achieved at the US Open last year.

