"I'm sure the league will grow bigger, and we will get paid more" - Ramkumar Ramanathan confident of Tennis Premier League becoming bigger

Indian tennis ace Ramkumar Ramanathan has a keen eye on the growth of tennis in India. He recently emphasized the importance of team spirit and the unique blend of fun and pressure in the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

In his third year at TPL, Ramkumar shared insights into the league's evolution and the collective effort of players to contribute to its expansion. Undeterred by financial considerations, the Bengaluru SG Mavericks player sees the TPL as a crucial platform for the sport's growth in India and anticipates a brighter future for both players and the league itself.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ramkumar has opened up on how his journey began in tennis and how important it is to have his family behind him as constant support.

Excerpts from Ramkumar Ramanathan's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

#1 How did your journey start in tennis?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: I mean, in one short word, you know, it was a long road. It's like a journey like any other sport or any other profession. I mean, I have to thank firstly my dad, because he was the one who put me in tennis. And without my parents starting it for me, I'll not be able to play where I am and be where I am. So that's the main thing.

And I have to thank all my coaches who've been helping me all these years. These are two main people I have to thank. And, of course, I have to thank God for keeping me fit. And luckily I have not had injuries till now up to date.

#2 How has the experience been here in the Tennis Premier League?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: It's my third year here at the Tennis Premier League. But every year they're trying their best to do everything for the sport to grow, which is very important. And that's why we, as players, regardless of what they monetarily pay us or whatever, we don't really care about that, and we try to help them. And I'm sure the league will grow bigger, and we all will get paid more, which is the ultimate thing.

But obviously, this coming year, at the end of the year, obviously we are all having a lot of fun. At the same time, there's a lot of pressure which people don't know about. We all are trying to win genuinely for the team because we know how important it is for the team owners. They're there for us, and we see it in their eyes. They really want us to do well. So we are really pulling the team together because every day, every player can't play well. So it's a team game.

And I feel like today I played well yesterday, and the day before, Arina Rodionova (a teammate from Bengaluru SG Mavericks) played great. Vishnu Vardhan was struggling on the first day. He played great yesterday and the day before. Great. So it happens. These things happen. But as a team, we have to stay. And I think that's what we did well today.

#3 Last year, you were playing for Mumbai, and this year, it's Bengaluru. How do you get that bond between the team and stay connected?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: You know, all the team owners are amazing. The Delhi owner was amazing. I mean, the Bombay team owner, Shyam, was also great. Off-court is different to feel, you know, when we are all in the same hotel, we are all having fun. We're all enjoying our time at dinners. We are all laughing, which is also very important because it can't get too serious because, at the end of the day, it's a sport.

At the same time, we are trying to win for the team. So it's a fine line where you should try to be yourself. So being nice and at the same time trying your best and smiling for everything, not taking anything to heart, I think that's the key.

#4 Does the Bengaluru SG Mavericks follow any particular strategy, as the dugout was constantly seen to be cheering?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: Yeah, I mean, the support has been amazing for all the teams, I think. But, yeah, of course, I'm in Bengaluru, and they're always there. The team owners were not there the last couple of days, but the manager is helping us out. She's part of our team, and she's trying to make everything comfortable for us, which is huge, I feel.

This is something that not many people understand because there are a thousand things around that can go wrong, but she's trying to fix it, obviously. Rohan Gupta and Sanjay Gupta are great people. Sanjay sir hasn't come here, but Rohan sir has been with us whenever he can because he has a busy schedule, which is totally acceptable. So, yeah, it's been amazing.

#5 How do you feel a league like TPL can be a good platform for young Indian athletes?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: Last time, we had TPL Plus, but the TPL Plus has been removed this year, which was very surprising for me to see. TPL Plus is a great platform because that's when we have the young talents, and we can pull the young people up. So it's actually happening next year, which I'm happy to hear.

#6 What is the message that you would give to the youngsters in the game?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: Try not to take the pressure. Enjoy every day in whatever you do. If you play tennis, enjoy it. If you don't enjoy it, don't do it. Don't do it as work. That's the key thing. Obviously, there are going to be struggles for everyone, but you just have to keep believing in yourself, and I think that's the main thing.

#7 How was the experience at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: The Asian Games was very historic with Saketh Myneni. That will always stay in my heart. We never thought that we were going to get a medal, and when we got it, it was so touching. When the national anthem is played in the stadium, there are no better words to explain. I was speechless, and I can remember each and every second of the time I was there on the stage.

So, I mean, it's a precious moment, and hopefully, I can win a gold one day.

#8 You played with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan last year in TPL, and now you have played with Vishnu Vardhan this year. How do you maintain a great bond with anyone who you play with?

Ramkumar Ramanathan: I mean, all these guys are great, but when it comes on to, on the court, I mean, end of the day, we all want to win, regardless of our friendship. We all play, for one thing, and nobody enjoys the loss. So a great bond off-court, but trying to win on-court, that's the key.