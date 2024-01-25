"I’m sure he is proud of me" - Dayana Yastremska pays tribute to late grandfather on his birthday after historic Australian Open 2024 run 

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska penned down an emotional note after her fairytale run at the 2024 Australian Open came to an end on Thursday, January 25. She lost to China’s Qinwen Zheng 4-6, 4-6 in the semifinals.

Following her historic campaign at the ongoing hardcourt Major, Yastremska dedicated her journey to her late grandfather on his birthday. The Ukrainian star credited her loved one for helping her take baby steps and giving her the proper guidance in the world of tennis.

Taking to her Instagram account, Yastremska thanked her fans for backing her throughout and staying by her side through thick and thin.

"Dear people! Thank you so much for your support, for your faith, for your motivation to fight and move forward! It was just not enough power to get a win today, but I want to say that it was an unreal tournament, very deep nice emotions, and atmosphere!" Yastremska wrote.

"Ukraine, these victories, and emotions were not only for me, but also for you! It was an amazing to make a history! We will get a Grand Slam one day! Today 9 months like my grandfather died, who opened for me doors to a tennis life, and it’s his birthday. I’m sure he is proud of me! With love, Dayasha!" she added.

From qualifiers to major upsets: Dayana Yastremska’s incredible rise in Melbourne

Dayana Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska had to fight hard in all three matches in the qualifiers as they went all the way to the third set. Once she made her way into the main draw, she upped her game.

In the first round, Yastremska pulled off a huge upset after knocking out seventh seed and reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, winning the match 6-1, 6-2.

In the second and third rounds, she eased past Varvara Gracheva and Emma Navarro, respectively. But her biggest win came in the fourth round where she knocked two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka out of the competition with a 7-6(6) 6-4 win at the Rod Laver Arena.

Thereafter, the Ukrainian took down 19-year-old Linda Noskova, who went into the match after knocking World No.1 Iga Swiatek out of the tournament.

In the semifinal against Zheng, Yastremska stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first set with a break of serve, but her Chinese opponent did not let her dictate terms.

Considering her form, the World No. 93 will be a force to reckon with in the remaining three Majors in 2024 if she stays in form.