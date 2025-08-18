"I’m sure US Open isn't happy" - Serena Williams' ex-coach slams ATP & WTA over 'bonkers' Cincinnati final scheduling ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek

The Cincinnati Open finals, which will feature the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, is slated to take place on Monday, August 18. The decision to stage the finals on a weekday has drawn plenty of criticism, and Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs recently slammed the ATP and WTA for their ‘bonkers’ scheduling.

The Cincinnati Open is one of the final hard court tournaments to take place ahead of the US Open. The Masters 1000 event consistently features the best players of the world as they gear up for the last Major of the year. This time around, the men's singles finals at the event will see Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz square off against each other, while the women's singles finals will witness a battle between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini.

However, these finals matches have been scheduled for Monday. Responding to this decision, Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams for a brief period in 2022, wrote on X,

“A Monday final is just ABSOLUTELY BONKERS! @atptour @WTA I’m sure the @usopen isnt happy about it either. Detracting from fan week & possibly the mixed doubles tournament they’ve put a lot of money into & that fans have paid to see with those names. Tennis really needs a commish!”

After the Cincinnati Open wraps up on Monday, the US Open mixed doubles tournament will kick off on Tuesday. With such little rest between the two events, fans remain doubtful if they will get to see the Cincinnati finalists in action in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz hails Jannik Sinner as ‘ the best player in the world' ahead of their Cincinnati Open final

Alcaraz and Sinner at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The men's singles finals at the Cincinnati Open will witness Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner take on each other in what promises to be an exciting battle. This marks the duo's fourth summit clash in as many events.

As they gear up for their impending battle on Monday, Alcaraz recently heaped praise on his long-time rival, saying,

“I know that Jannik, without doubt, he's the best player in the world on hardcore and probably on every surface right now. So it's going to be a really great match. I have to be ready for that.”

Overall, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have played each other a total of 13 times. Of these, the Spaniard has won an overwhelming eight matches. However, at their most recent clash, which took place at the Wimbledon finals, it was the World No.1 who emerged victorious.

