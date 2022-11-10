"I’m sure you wouldn’t say that if Hitler invited you to play tennis for him" - Tennis fans criticize Cameron Norrie over comments on Saudi Arabia exhibition tournament

Cameron Norrie is all set to participate in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, an exhibition event where he lines up alongside Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. The event itself has been mired in controversy since its announcement, with many criticizing the host country for using such a high-profile event to "sportswash" the human rights atrocities committed in the Kingdom's history.
Norrie, however, doesn't think it is irresponsible to go to Saudi Arabia, commenting in a recent interview that it is not on him to get involved in politics. Speaking strictly as a professional tennis player, the Brit noted that he only wanted to use the event to get some match practice against other top players in the world.
"I don't feel it's right for me to get involved with individual government politics," Cameron Norrie said. "My job is to be a professional tennis player and this event in Saudi allows me to train with some of the best players in the world."
Tennis fans, on the other hand, did not see it in the same light, taking to social media to rebuke the World No. 14 for his senseless remarks. One fan saw it as a recurring theme amongst tennis players in general, writing that they were not surprised that someone as prominent as Norrie would make such a comment.
"Disappointed but not surprised is my most used phrase when it comes to tennis players."
Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, wondering how someone who majored in sociology in college couldn't see that he was being used as part of a propaganda attempt by Saudi Arabia.
"This man majored in sociology and is out there saying s**t like this. There's really no hope for the rest of them."
Another fan did not agree with the Brit's opinion that tennis players can distance themselves from politics, commenting that Cameron Norrie wouldn't have said the same if he had been invited by Hitler to play for him during the Nazi regime. They further pointed out that even the 27-year-old's remarks that he was not a politician came under the "political ideology of ignorance," tweeting:
"I hate this excuse of I’m not one for politics cuz I’m sure you wouldn’t say that if Hitler invited you to play tennis for him. Every single moral belief you have is linked to a political ideology… choosing to go ahead with something that is being used to hide human rights violations for your own personal Gain and refusing to comment on it is the political ideology of ignorance."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Cameron Norrie to play in United Cup for Great Britain following Diriyah Tennis Cup
Following the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia from December 8-10, Cameron Norrie will move on to the United Cup in Australia, where he will represent Great Britain alongside the likes of Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.
Great Britain has been drawn in Group C along with Spain and Australia in Sydney, where the 27-year-old could face off against Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios if he chooses to play in the singles rubber.