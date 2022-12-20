"I’m not talking about basketball players investing in f**king pickleball" - Rennae Stubbs on Nick Kyrgios & Kim Clijsters investing in Pickleball

Rennae Stubbs criticized Nick Kyrgios and Kim Clijsters for opting to invest in pickleball over tennis.

Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters have made investments in the sport’s 2023 Major League (MLP). Rennae Stubbs recently tweeted her concern with tennis players investing in Pickleball. Nick Kyrgios countered the tweet by referencing LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s investments.

Stubbs discussed this in the most recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

“I’m not talking about basketball players investing in f**king pickleball, I’m talking about tennis players investing in pickleball,” said Stubbs.“It’s like wait a second you think because LeBron and KD invested, then holy shit we should all be jumping onboard. No dude, they got play money, those guys have play money or somebody with a shit load of money, way more than LeBron and KD is giving them money to invest in a pickleball association"

She also spoke on Kim Clijster's investment in pickleball and said that while Kim's idea of getting people active by playing the sport is sound, she is a bad example as she does not promote her own sport.

“Her take is if we can get kids out on a tennis court and just be active, we are doing a good service and that’s all well and good and I understand that,” said Stubbs.

“But I said to Kim, why not promote, I mean Kim had a tennis academy, so she is put her money where her mouth is and a lot of that money for her academy was from her. I think since it’s almost closed down because of the fact that it’s really hard to provide them the money. So, my question to people in the tennis world is invest in stuff like that, you know? Don’t invest in pickleball, invest in Kim Clijsters academys of the world. She is a bad example because she isn’t invested in her own sport but she is right. We want people to be active, you can get them on a tennis court mate,” she added.

Nick Kyrgios and Kim Clijsters in Major League Pickleball

Nick Kyrgios pictured during the 2022 ATP Cup

Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters have invested in pickleball’s Major League (MLP) 2023 teams.

Naomi Osaka and Kyrgios are said to have joined Patrick Mahomes in the ownership group of the new MLP team. The team will be based in Miami and will make its league debut in the 2023 season.

Kim Clijsters has partnered with NFL icon Tom Brady to co-own a new MLP team.

“Of course, I’m excited at the investment opportunity. But what excites me the most about becoming an MLP owner is that I get to help shape the future of pickleball, a sport I have come to love, with great people – who also happen to be some of my best friends. I’m thrilled to help showcase professional pickleball and make an impact on the sport through my experience gained in the top levels of professional tennis,” said Kim Clijsters.

Tom Brady, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Drew Brees are some other well-known players who have made investments in the sport's major league MLP.

