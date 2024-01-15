French veteran Adrian Mannarino has explained his decision to play an exhibition match in St. Petersburg, Russia, a decision that attracted a lot of criticism.

Following Russia's Ukraine invasion nearly two years ago, the ATP and WTA tours haven't held tournaments in the country. Hence, Mannarino's decision to play an exhibition event organised by Gazprom in St. Petersburg in Novemberm attracted criticism.

There was backlash from fans despite the ATP proclaiming that players, being independent contractors, are allowed to play in exhibition events during the offseason.

On Monday, the 35-year-old Frenchman marked his 2024 season debut by beating Stan Wawrinka in five sets. Mannarino was two sets to one down but fought back, dropping just three games in the last two sets to advance to the next round.

In his post-match press conference, Mannarino explained his decision to play the controversial exhibition event in Russia, saying that it had nothing to do with politics.

"I'm a professional tennis player. I'm not into politics or anything. I just went there. I did my job. That's what I did," he said. "I'm not supporting anything. That was a private event. That was not anything about political support. There's nothing to talk about."

Mannarino will next take on Jaume Munar on Wednesday for a place in the third round of the Grand Slam Down Under.

Happy to win a tough match - Adrian Mannarino after reaching Australian Open 2R

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino was happy with his tough first-round outing against a former champion at the Australian Open on Monday.

After taking the opening set for the loss of four games, the Frenchman found himself two sets to one down, with Wawrinka taking the next two sets 6-3, 7-5. The 2014 champion was on the cusp of victory, leading by a break in the fourth, before his challenge disintegrated.

In the aforementioned press conference, Mannarino said he was happy with his victory over the Swiss in trying conditions.

"I'm feeling happy. It was a good thing to win the match. That was obviously a tough one today. That was pretty intense. The conditions were not easy," he said. "It was important for me to win the match, so that's what I've done finally. I don't really care about what happened, how I've played, and everything. I mean, I just hit the ball, and I got the win at the end, so I'm happy with that."

The match was Wawrinka's second straight first-round exit at Melbourne Park, while Adrian Mannarino crossed the first-round hurdle in his fourth straight appearance.