"I'm traditional in a lot of ways" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze reveals her stance on major post-marriage decision

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze announced their engagement on July 13, 2025. The beachside proposal happened on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, where Paul went down on one knee to present Lorenze with an engagement ring. The proposal came right after his early exit from Wimbledon.

Now months after the engagement, Lorenze addressed one major post-marriage decision. In her latest YouTube video, Lorenze reveals her decision on whether she would take Tommy's last name.

"I've gotten asked a lot if I'm going to change my last name, and I feel like those of you who know me know that I'm very traditional in a lot of ways, or I like traditional things," Lorenze said (0:50). "Therefore, obviously, I'm going to take his last name. I love his last name, and yeah, I'm really excited to be Paige Paul."

Lorenze further shared that the only thing she has not decided yet is whether it's going to be 'Paige Elizabeth Paul' or 'Paige Lorenze Paul.' She added:

"The one thing that I've not decided on yet is if it's going to be Paige Elizabeth Paul or if it's going to be Paige Lorenze Paul. I'm good with dropping my last name, although I love my last name. But, as some of you guys might know, I'm starting another brand, and I'm going to be using my last name, so it will always be a part of my life and my brand. But I'm so excited to be a Paul."

Tommy Paul comments on his soon-to-be wife Paige Lorenze's tennis interest

During an interview with People in April, Tommy Paul shared whether his fiancée Paige Lorenze was interested in tennis. The American tennis star said that the sport is a "sore subject" between the two, and it's Paul who is to be blamed for his laziness.

"I'm going to get in trouble for this because I always tell her that I'll go out and play tennis with her, and then I always get lazy when it's my time to wind down and I never end up going out with her on the court," he said.

In little time, the couple has spent on the tennis court playing each other, Paul has learned that Lorenze is quite a skillful tennis player. He added:

"She plays pretty good, she has the strokes down. She knows what she's doing on the court."

The couple hasn't yet decided when and where they are going to tie the knot. Meanwhile, on the tennis front, Paul is currently recovering from a lingering back issue that flared up during a match against Alexander Bublik in the 2025 US Open. He withdrew his name from the Davis Cup and the Laver Cup.

