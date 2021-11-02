"I'm training, I'm feeling better, I'm back on the court" - Rafael Nadal set to play in Abu Dhabi before heading to the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has been away from competitive tennis action since July, due to a chronic foot injury that flared up at Roland Garros. The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, and after a pain-ridden run in Washington, he called time on his season.

But having undergone a minor operation and rehabilitation period, Nadal is now back on the practice courts at his academy in Mallorca. In a recent interview, the 35-year-old revealed his plans to play an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That's my goal," Nadal told AFP. "We're working hard to make it happen."

Rafael Nadal further went on to say that while his injury is healing, he still needs time to fully recover. That said, the Spaniard sounded positive about the progress he has made so far.

"The injury in my foot still needs to get a little better, but I'm already training almost an hour and a half a day so that's positive," Nadal said. "I'm training, I'm feeling better. I'm back on the court."

Nadal has been dealing with the problem in his foot since 2005, even before he won his first Grand Slam title. On the court, the 35-year-old wears customized shoes with soles specially designed to play through the pain.

Rafael Nadal vying for record-breaking 21st Major at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal with the 2020 French Open trophy

Rafael Nadal's record-extending 13th French Open title last year put him level with Roger Federer at the top of the all-time Slam leaderboard, with 20 Grand Slams. But the Spaniard failed to add to his tally in 2021, largely due to injury, with his lowest point being the semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

Djokovic - who won three Slams this year - is now level with Nadal and Federer in the race for the most Slam titles. If all three play at the Australian Open, they will be going head-to-head for the all-time record for the first time in their careers.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing the all-time Slam record at the venue where he has been the least successful; he has won the Australian Open only once, back in 2009. That said, he seems determined to prepare for the event the best he can, and with a good draw he could well steal a march over his two big rivals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is back at practice at home in Manacor Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is back at practice at home in Manacor https://t.co/PWOCt8O5ED

