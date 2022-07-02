“I'm trying to get better with every match, in the fourth round I will be another player” - Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 3R win against Oscar Otte

Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a straight-sets victory over Oscar Otte on Friday. The one-hour, 38-minute contest saw the Spaniard triumph 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on Court 1.

It was Alcaraz’s best match of the fortnight and one of his finest performances on grass. He registered 37 winners and made just eight unforced errors, winning 88 per cent (35/40) of his first-serve points.

Alcaraz won the first eight points of the match and then won the first five games of set two to power home his victory. With the win, he improved his record on grass and Wimbledon to 4-1.

Speaking after the match, the teenager said that he was very happy with his performance and added that it was in the mix for being one of his best matches on grasscourt.

“It was probably the best on grass that I played in my career. I'm enjoying every time I play on the grass on this amazing court. I'm so happy to play here, to play in front of you [fans]. I'm really happy to get into the fourth round,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

While the 19-year-old acknowledged the difficulty of playing on grass, he also promised to raise his level in the next round.

“It’s tough to play on grass and it’s a short season. I couldn't play a lot of [pre-Wimbledon grass] tournaments, but Wimbledon gives you a special energy. It's like you are used to playing on grass when you play here in Wimbledon. I'm trying to get better with every match and every day that I play on grass. I would say that in the fourth round I will be another player,” Alcaraz promised.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 4R

Carlos Alcaraz is now the youngest man to reach the last 16 since Bernard Tomic in 2011. He will face Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at SW19.

Both players have faced each other once so far, with the Spaniard winning 7-6(1), 7-5 at the Rolex Paris Masters last November. The World No. 7 is looking forward to facing his friend Sinner in what promises to be a very entertaining contest.

“Everybody knows the level of [Jannik] Sinner. He’s a great player and he plays really well here on grass. He’s a very aggressive player so it's gonna be a really fun match and, of course, a tough match. We are friends off the court, but I'm glad we are gonna have a great rivalry. I'm gonna enjoy the match playing against Jannik and I hope you're gonna enjoy the match as well,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz’s best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open and at Roland Garros this year, a record he can match with a victory against Sinner.

If he manages to upset the odds and win the title at SW19, he will become the youngest champion since 18-year-old Boris Becker in 1986. It will also make him the youngest male Grand Slam champion since his compatriot Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros in 2005.

