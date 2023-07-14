"I'm working on getting back" - Venus Williams shares injury update after Wimbledon exit, talks 'champion's mentality,' and more

Venus Williams engaged in an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on Thursday, July 13. She took to her fashion line, EleVen's Instagram stories, to interact with her fans.

The 43-year-old provided an update on her injury following her exit from the first round of Wimbledon. She also delved into the topic of a 'champion's mentality,' among others.

During the interaction, one of Williams' fans inquired about her leg, which was injured during her first-round match at SW19. Williams responded by saying that she was able to walk around but that she spent most of her time off her feet, focusing on her recovery and preparing to return to the tour.

"I am walking around doing my thing but most of the time have been off my feet but I’m working on getting back on tour," Williams said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was also asked whether female players were permitted to wear makeup during matches. She confirmed that it is indeed allowed. While answering, Williams disclosed that while she had experimented with eyeliner in the past, she has yet to try out lipstick.

"Absolutely! It’s just you've kind of have to wear the permanent wear because it'll come off as soon as you wipe the towel. Whatever you wear you gotta figure out how to do waterproof. I have seen other players putting on foundation before they play. I don't know how it stays on but I’ve seen them do it. I don’t. In the past I've put on eyeliner, never tried lipstick. I think that'd be fun," Venus Williams said.

The former World No. 1 also discussed the essential elements of a champion's mentality. She emphasized that champions persist until they achieve perfection. According to her, it is crucial to derive enjoyment from one's pursuits, and without genuine enjoyment, cultivating a champion's mindset becomes significantly more challenging.

"Couple of things. Champions keep going until they get it right. Second is enjoying what you do. If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, it is going to be harder to have a champion’s mentality. So find something you love ‘cause you've got put in that much work. Hopefully it's worth it," Williams said.

Venus Williams receives wildcard, joins Caroline Wozniacki at Canadian Open 2023

Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Former Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been granted wildcards to participate in the 2023 Canadian Open.

Williams competed in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she faced a first-round defeat against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. Adding to her misfortune, the seven-time Grand Slam champion also sustained an injury during the match.

Venus Williams' last two Canadian Open appearances came in 2019 and 2022.

Omnium Banque Nationale



secures a wild card for the



More info bit.ly/3O4XgzF Exciting Announcement! Venus Williams secures a wild card for the #NBO23, marking her highly anticipated return to Montreal since 2018. The seven-time Grand Slam champion is ready to captivate the crowd once again.

Caroline Wozniacki, on the other hand, retired from professional tennis in 2020. However, she surprised everyone last month by announcing her comeback to the sport, with the goal of competing at the 2023 US Open.

The Dane shared a message with her fans and well-wishers. In her message, she fondly reminisced about her title-winning run in Montreal back in 2010.

Omnium Banque Nationale



Caroline Wozniacki, the 2010 NBO champion, is making her much-anticipated comeback to the WTA Tour at the Canadian Open. She's geared up and ready to take the tennis world by storm once again!



Listen to her special message, just for you

Both Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki received the top-20 pass. This is granted to former World No. 1 players, who were ranked within the Top 20 in 2022 or have previously won a Grand Slam tournament, the WTA Finals, or a 1000s single event.

