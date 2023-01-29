"I'm World No. 1, but I don't feel any 'wow'" - Australian Open champ Katerina Siniakova appalled by poor treatment of doubles players

The Czech duo of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova successfully defended the Australian Open women's doubles crown, edging the Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the summit clash on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam title for both Krejcikova and Siniakova — the latter of whom maintained her grip over the World No. 1 ranking with the victory.

Speaking to the press during their post-win press conference, meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova called for better treatment for doubles, saying that she had never experienced the "wow" factor despite being the World No. 1.

The Czech went on to add that there are times when she and other doubles specialists do not even find courts to practice on at tournament venues, and instead have to move elsewhere for their sessions.

"Even if it's hard to say because I feel that I'm really good doubles player, I'm World No. 1, but I don't feel any 'wow' when I'm here," Katerina Siniakova said. "I don't have courts for practices. I need to go to somewhere else because it's just doubles."

Siniakova further stated that it was about time the fraternity came together to promote doubles better, insisting that they put just as much work into their games as singles players.

"But, I mean, someone needs to also help us to kind of, like, show the doubles is also interesting, that lot of players playing it," Katerina Siniakova said. "And it's just different."

"I think I do the same work what the singles players does," she continued. "I mean, I have a team. I practice every day. I work hard. So I'm really honored that I have the trophy, even when I'm like walking around I don't feel so much pressure that everyone looking me."

"What we achieved last few months, it's amazing" - Katerina Siniakova

Krejcikova and Siniakova with the 2023 Australian Open trophy.

Siniakova and Krejcikova have now won three of the last four Grand Slam tournaments and will be gunning for a Non-Calendar Grand Slam at the 2023 French Open.

Reflecting on the pair's performances over the last year or so, Siniakova declared that she was "really proud" of how she and her partner have played in the last few months, adding that she was excited to have the Australian Open trophy back with her.

"It means a lot. I'm real excited to have this trophy again," Katerina Siniakova said. "To look, like, back, what we achieved last few months, it's amazing. I'm really proud and we playing great. The team spirit is working because it's tough. I'm really, really happy. Just happy."

