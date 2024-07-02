"I have many jobs" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns photographer for the American at Wimbledon, resumes host duties at her own show

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently turned photographer for the American during a Wimbledon practice session. Riddle also shared that she has resumed hosting her show, ‘Wimbledon Threads.’

Riddle and Fritz, who have been dating since 2020, often travel together on the ATP tour, and this edition of Wimbledon is no exception.

On Tuesday, Riddle made a couple of posts on her Instagram story. One of the pictures featured her holding a camera and taking shots of Taylor Fritz during a training session.

“I have many jobs” she captioned the image.

Morgan Riddle, who began hosting her show ‘Wimbledon Threads’ in 2023, also announced that she will be hosting another edition this year. She captioned a photo where she was interviewing a fan, by saying:

“i am soooo excited to be back this year with @wimbledon to host Wimbledon threads this year we have expanded the show to cover not just fashion but all behind the scenes, Wimbledon history, all access areas & more. super excited to bring you all along!”

Morgan Riddle Instagram Story screenshot

Taylor Fritz is set to face Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the first round on Tuesday. Fritz began his season at the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before being defeated by Novak Djokovic, marking his best-ever performance at the tournament. He then went on to compete in the Delray Beach Open, where he defeated Tommy Paul in the final. Fritz's second trophy of the season came when he defeated Max Purcell in the final of the Rothesay International.

Fritz also finished runner-up at the Bavarian International along with a semifinal finish at the Madrid Open and quarterfinal finishes at the Italian Open and Cinch Championships. The 26-year-old has won 31 out of 43 matches played so far this season.

A look at Taylor Fritz's best performance at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 (Source: GETTY)

The 2024 edition of Wimbledon marks the eighth time Fritz is competing at the grass-court Major. His first appearance was in 2016 when he was knocked out in the first round by Stanislas Wawrinka.

Fritz's best performance at the tournament was in the 2022 edition. He kicked off the campaign by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the first round and then beat Alastair Gray in the second round. Fritz went on to beat Alex Molčan and Jason Kubler in the third and fourth rounds. He was then knocked out by 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

At last season's edition, Taylor Fritz defeated Yannick Hanfmann in the first round before losing to Mikael Ymer in the second round.

