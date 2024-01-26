"I was mentally very tired, every match something would disturb me" - Daniil Medvedev opens up about his resolution to become 'better person' in 2024

Daniil Medvedev booked his spot in the Australian Open final after a hard-fought 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 win in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

During his post-match presser, the Russian was asked about his decision (which the reporter addressed as a New Year's resolution) to "change" his outlook in 2024, something that he first mentioned in his pre-tournament press conference.

"This New Year's resolution, whatever it is, to be a better person, whatever, is there something that led to that? When did you decide that?" a reporter asked Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev responded saying that a number of "small events" led him to this point.

"I would say many small, small, really small events, and it was during my holiday, so I think it was like first holiday, let's say, preseason holiday I had in maybe four years or five years," the Russian said. "I think the previous one was 2020, so yeah, anyway, long time."

Elaborating on the above, the former World No. 1 said that even small things like a comment from the crowd during a match would bother him a lot and that he would feel mentally tired at the end of each season.

"For whatever reason, my mind was not stopping to think there, because the end of the season, I was feeling mentally very tired, very tired."

"So every match I play, something would disturb me, I would, you know, have, with the crowd, with someone else. I would not be 100% okay with myself," Medvedev added.

Medvedev further revealed that he tried new breathing exercises during the off-season to better understand his mind and body.

"During this holiday, I was trying some new things, some new breathing exercises, whatever," he said. "I was, like, wow, that feels good. I know a little bit more about my body now. I know a little bit more about my mind."

"I tried to fight, went more aggressive" - Daniil Medvedev on turning Australian Open semifinal around

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev also reflected on his fighting win over Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semifinal and said that he tried to fight for each point and be more aggressive after going down two sets.

The two-time former finalist was quoted as saying:

"I tried to fight. I went more aggressive, because I was tired, so I understood I'm not going to be able to run for three hours," the Russian said. "Actually by doing this, I managed to regain a little bit physically and I felt like I was better than him physically afterwards."

"But in general, yeah, just by fighting and trying my best. Served better, and I managed to make it. So, yeah, not much more to add," he added.

Medvedev will take on Jannik Sinner, who ousted 10-time former winner Novak Djokovic in the first semifinal, for the Australian Open title on Sunday (January 28).