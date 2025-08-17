"I might just boycott matches" - Daniil Medvedev warns ATP he won't attend early morning fixtures if scheduling decision continues for years

Daniil Medvedev won't even set foot on the court if he's scheduled to contest the very first match of the day. However, that day is still a long way off for him, intending to avoid the start of the day session in the twilight of his career.

Except for the very first match of the day, the rest of the matches have no set time. Unlike other sports, tennis matches can last anywhere between an hour to even five hours. A five-set contest throws the schedule for a toss, and multiple lengthy battles sends the organizers and players into panic mode. Rain delays are another factor, though the weather is beyond anyone's control.

This uncertainty around the start of one's match is often agonizing for players. Thus, quite a few players do prefer to open the day's proceedings and remain stress free. However, in a quote given to the Guardian, Medvedev isn't in favor of doing so.

While the former World No. 1 doesn't mind doing so now, he doesn't intend to do it once he's well into his 30s. He stated that a 11:00 a.m. start is too early, as one then has to begin their day at 6:30 a.m. Furthermore, it's difficult to do so if the previous match was contested in the evening.

"I was talking to my team today. I was like: ‘When I’m 35, I might just boycott the 11am matches.’ I’ll be like: ‘I’m not coming. Walkover.’ Like: ‘Yeah, I didn’t wake up. Sorry, guys.’ In my opinion, 11 is so early. You have to wake up at 6.30 in the morning, where, if you play at night, you wake up at 9am. So it changes the perspective of the match. It’s crazy mentally," Medvedev said.

The ongoing Cincinnati Open also experienced plenty of delays due to heavy rains. The extreme heat also bothered a lot of players, including Medvedev. However, he didn't have to bear with the adverse conditions for too long as he was sent packing rather quickly.

Daniil Medvedev will head to the US Open 2025 in underwhelming form

Following a first-round exit from Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev resumed the hardcourt swing at the Citi DC Open. He won two matches before losing to Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals. He then headed north for the Canadian Open, where he won only one match before being knocked out by Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

Medvedev's woes continued at the Cincinnati Open. Following a first-round bye, he took on Adam Walton in the second round. The Russian claimed the opening set but eventually lost the match in three sets.

Medvedev will now head to the US Open with a 3-3 record. He's a former champion in New York, winning the only Major title of his career in 2021. He has usually performed quite well there, and has made the second week every year since his runner-up finish in 2019. He will aim to overturn his string of poor results with a resurgence at one of his favorite tournaments.

