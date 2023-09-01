"I don't mind if I win or lose, we're meant to entertain" - Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges Coco Gauff's comments about him always playing with a smile

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz recently responded to Coco Gauff's observation that he always plays tennis with a cheerful spirit.

The reigning Wimbledon Champion is currently in New York competing at the 2023 US Open. He is the defending champion at the event and has reached the third round.

Coco Gauff had previously stated that she was hoping to learn from Alcaraz about nurturing a joyful attitude during intense matches, saying:

"For instance, Carlos in Cincinnati, he was losing a set every match pretty much and he wasn't playing his best, that was clear. I don't know. The way that he was still smiling, for me, against Hubi Hurkacz and he was down a set and a break or something like that, I don't know, he was down crazy or down match points. He was still smiling," Coco Gauff said in one of her press conferences at the US Open.

"I was, like, if he can smile, he's No. 1 in the world and he has all this pressure, he's supposed to beat Hubi on paper, then I can do it in situations maybe where, most of the time now I'm not the underdog," she added.

Acknowledging that in his on-court interview after his second-round win in New York, the Spaniard admitted that he strives to enjoy himself on most occasions, regardless of whether he might win or lose at the end of the day.

The World No. 1 believes that tennis players are meant to entertain the crowd as much as they are focused on winning.

"We try, we try. Sometimes its tough to enjoy on court, but I try to enjoy myself most of the times. Having a smile during the match, making jokes with my team as well makes me smile and show my best level. I dont mind if I win or lose, you know If I'm losing points I still high-five my opponent. We're meant to entertain the people as well. They're looking forward to watch every match," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Gauff is also currently competing in the US Open and has progressed to the third round. She's regarded as one of the favorites at the event, riding a seven-match winning streak, which includes a triumph at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Carlos Alcaraz to square off against Daniel Evans in R3 of the US Open

US Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will next take on Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

The Spaniard leads the head-to-head against Evans 2-0 and defeated him most recently at the 2023 Barcelona Open. He will be looking to maintain his win streak against the Brit.

While Alcaraz outclassed Lloyd Harris in the second round of the US Open, Evans got the better of Botic Van De Zandschulp. He defeated the Dutch player in four sets, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

The winner of this tie will square off against either Cameron Norrie or Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round.