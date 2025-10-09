Novak Djokovic’s semifinal opponent at the Shanghai Masters, Valentin Vacherot, expressed that it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to face the Serb, as he had never played Roger Federer and had only shared one tournament with Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is in contention in China, en route to finishing the season strongly and maximising his opportunities in the year-end tournaments.

Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion of all four majors across three different surfaces, remains the only member of the Big Three who continues to pose the strongest challenge to the intergenerational players. After maintaining stellar runs at the Grand Slams, the Serb entered the Shanghai Masters to reaffirm his dominance during the Asian hard-court swing.

In China, he reached the semifinal stage, set to compete against the Monégasque player, Valentin Vacherot, who has grown up dreaming about sharing the court with the Big Three, but never could. In Vacherot's post-match press conference, the 26-year-old exclaimed that the year he started his career, Roger Federer retired. Although he played in the same tournament as Nadal, he didn't go head-on with him.

Now presented with a golden opportunity to face the third and most decorated member of the Big Three, Vacherot said it would be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for him.

"I started my career, and this is only my fourth season on the professional tour. I started my first full season when it was in 2022. So I missed Roger. Roger stopped in 2022."

He added:

"I think I played maybe one tournament the same as Rafa. So I had no chance to play Rafa in my career. And if I, who knows whenever Novak is going to retire, we know it's rather sooner than later. So if I can play Saturday Novak it will be, it would just be, it would mean a lot to play at least one of the guys of the big three in my career."

Djokovic and Vacherot, the second-lowest-ranked player to reach the semifinal of a Masters 1000, will play the semifinals on October 11, 2025.

Novak Djokovic once shared that he has his sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Novak Djokovic has often hinted at ending his magnificent career, but he has also spoken about how motivated he feels to continue at 38. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, still in pursuit of his 25th Major title, once shared that the only thing motivating him to keep playing is the 2028 Olympics.

"The only thing that, at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point. It’s interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption; the only thing that I have in my head that gives me motivation is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles. Playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics," the Serb said. (via News 18)

The Olympic gold medalist became the oldest player to reach the Masters 1000 semifinal during his Shanghai campaign.

