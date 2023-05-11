"I don't need to answer that"- When Rafael Nadal reacted to Novak Djokovic claiming he had French Open clash under control

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have forged one of the fiercest rivalries in tennis history, if not the fiercest. The two have locked horns on 59 occasions across competitions so far, with Djokovic leading 30-29.

The first meeting between Nadal and Djokovic came in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The Spaniard led the match 6-4, 6-4 before the Serb retired due to a back issue.

After the match, Djokovic said that he was unhappy to retire as he thought he was in control of the match.

"I don't like to retire, I don't like these situations, and that's why I am really unhappy that I finished this way because I think even though (I had the back injury), I was playing pretty well today. I think I was in control because I think everything was depending on me," the Serb said.

The then-19-year-old also claimed that his level was at par with Rafael Nadal's even with a sore back. He added that while the Spaniard was the best player on clay, he was not unbeatable on the surface.

"Even with a sore back, I think I played an equal match with him (Nadal). I realized today that I don't need to play anything special. Everybody thinks Nadal, for sure he is best on this surface but he is not unbeatable, that's for sure. I realized that because I played today and I felt pretty good on the court," Djokovic said.

The Serb also claimed that he was unable to serve at his best and might have even won the match.

"I broke him back like two times in the second set. I couldn't serve 100% so I think if I could serve, my serve is pretty good, I will use the serve and the opportunities to win the second set. I think I could win today, I have to say that even though he is the best and everybody thinks he is unbeatable, I would say he is not unbeatable. He is beatable" Djokovic said.

Rafael Nadal was told about the Serb's comments in his post-match press conference. The Spaniard smiled at the question and said that he didn't need to answer about that.

"Oh yes. I don't know. If he say that, it's okay. I don't need to answer that," the Spaniard said.

Nadal eventually went on to win the 2006 French Open by beating Ivan Ljubicic in the semi-finals and rival Roger Federer in the final.

Rafael Nadal won eight out of 10 matches against Novak Djokovic at the French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after their match at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced one another on 10 occasions at the French Open, with the Spaniard winning eight of those.

Djokovic's first win over Nadal at the clay-court Major came in 2015 when he beat the Spaniard in the quarterfinals. The Serb's second victory came in the semifinals of the 2021 tournament, where he went on to win the trophy.

Nadal and Djokovic locked horns in three French Open finals in 2012, 2014, and 2020, with the Spaniard winning all of them. The most memorable clash between the two in Roland Garros was perhaps their semifinal meeting in 2013. The King of Clay won the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7(3), 9-7 in four hours and 37 minutes.

The most recent meeting between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic came in the quarterfinals of last year's French Open. The Spaniard won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) and went on to win the trophy, beating Casper Ruud in the final.

