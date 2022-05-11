"I need to build again after a tough stop and that's what I'm trying to stay with the right attitude" - Rafael Nadal after 2R win at the Italian open

Rafael Nadal overcame John Isner in his opening match at the 2022 Italian Open on Wednesday as the Spaniard began his campaign for a 11th title in the Italian capital.

Denis Shapovalov awaits the defending champion in the third round. The duo contested a tight three-setter last year, with Shapovalov coming close to beating Nadal. When asked about this particular matchup and last year's match, in his post-match interview, Nadal said:

"Last year was a joke, the match that I saved here against him here. Super lucky, I know how dangerous he is, I need to play better than today, but, you know, after a while without being on court, it's another victory, and now tomorrow again is a chance again to play against one of the best players in the world, another good test, let's see, I need to build again after a tough stop and that's what I'm trying to stay with the right attitude and let's see if I'm able to make that happen."

Nadal beat Shapovalov last year in the same round as the Canadian won the first set but the Spaniard roared back into contention by winning the second set and winning the third set in the tie break.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome!



#IBI22 Beginning his 800th week in the top 5 with a win @RafaelNadal sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome! Beginning his 800th week in the top 5 with a win 💪@RafaelNadal sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome!#IBI22 https://t.co/ZbxqVIk6Dc

"The beginning of the match it wasn't good for me." - Rafael Nadal reflects on how he beat John Isner

Rafael Nadal in action against John Isner in Rome

The 21-time Grand Slam champion beat Isner in straight sets and dropped just four games in the entirety of the match. In the post-match interview on the court, Nadal divulged the importance of taking the first set in this match and the importance a few points can make in a set. He said:

"Well, I finished better without a doubt than I started without a doubt. The beginning of the match it wasn't good for me. I was on his hands in that moment, lucky that he missed that couple of shots then I was able to have the break and then the match changed. With the first set in the pocket and having the break in the first game of the second, everything changed."

Rafael Nadal was also asked if he sensed the disappointment in John Isner's face early on in the first set and if that led to him stamping his authority in the match. Nadal said:

"I don't know, I just focus on myself. I just focus on try to keep going. I knew I had to do things better than what I did doing. And I'm gonna practice to try to do it better and better."

natalie @_naterzzzz 🏾



rafa post-match and looking towards r3



📽: prime video “i need to build again”rafa post-match and looking towards r3📽: prime video “i need to build again” 💪🏾rafa post-match and looking towards r3 📽: prime video https://t.co/5GDmYhgKYi

Edited by Keshav Gopalan