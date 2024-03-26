"I need to go really big, I cannot pass him" - Gael Monfils and coach hilariously lament Carlos Alcaraz's 'crazy' court coverage in Miami Open 3R loss

Former World No. 6 Gael Monfils and his coaching team have hilariously bemoaned Carlos Alcaraz' breathtaking court coverage skills in the third round of the Miami Open.

After securing a brilliant win against Jordan Thompson in the second round, Monfils set up an enthralling encounter against Alcaraz in Miami. Despite a spirited performance against the top seed, the Frenchman went down 6-2, 6-4.

Mesmerized by the Spaniard's all-around game and stupendous court-coverage skills, Monfils considered revising his strategy mid-match with his coaching team. He was heard discussing his next move humorously during their thrilling encounter.

"I need to go for really big I cannot pass him, it's crazy", Gael Monfils said during his 3R match against Carlos Alcaraz.

"He's everywhere", Monfils' coach added.

Alcaraz won 76% of the points on his first serve and restricted Monfils to winning just 18% of his second-serve points. The Spaniard also recorded no double faults and converted four of his six break points.

After a slow start to the season, Alcaraz has rediscovered his form in the USA. He entered the Miami Open on the back of a remarkable title triumph at the Indian Wells Masters and is currently on an eight-match win streak on the main tour.

The 20-year-old's potent form was also acknowledged by tennis legend Andy Murray, who registered a third-round exit at the Miami Open. The Brit recently hailed Alcaraz's game after the latter's dominant straight-set win over compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

"Watching Alcaraz play tennis makes me smile," Andy Murray said on his 'X' account.

The Spaniard quickly responded to Murray's message and thanked him for the flattering remark.

"Andy!! THANKS MAN," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz to square off against Lorenzo Musetti in R4 of the Miami Open

Alcaraz at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 8

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will take on World No. 24 Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2024. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 2-1 and defeated the Italian most recently in the Round of 16 of the China Open 2023.

While Alcaraz edged past Monfils in the third round, Musetti made his mark against in-form youngster Ben Shelton. He outclassed the American, seeded 16th, with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6(5).

The California crowd can expect a gripping encounter between Alcaraz and Musetti in the fourth round as both players will be determined to continue their run and end the hardcourt season on a high.

The winner of this match will take on either Grigor Dimitrov or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.