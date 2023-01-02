"I need hours on court, battles like this" - Rafael Nadal remains upbeat despite two straight United Cup defeats

Despite consecutive defeats at the ongoing United Cup in Sydney, Rafael Nadal stressed that the time spent on the court is just what he needs to get back into the groove.

Nadal, who is aiming to defend his Australian Open title later this month, went down against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain before losing to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the first edition of the hardcourt mixed gender tournament.

The 36-year-old, who battled through the pain to win a record-extending 14th title at the French Open, missed a large chunk of the action during the second half of the 2022 season.

Stressing that he played a good level of tennis during patches in Sydney, the Spaniard opined that he was executing both his forehand and backhand the way he wanted to.

"Well, six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this. Didn't play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Yeah, days like these two helps. Of course with victories the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting, that's it. For moments I played very good level of tennis. Playing very good with the backhand, changing directions with the forehand," Rafael Nadal explained in the post-match press conference after losing to Alex de Minaur.

"The level was not that bad" - Rafael Nadal ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Nadal with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

With two weeks left until the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal was candid enough to admit that the situation was not ideal, but reckoned that it wasn't negative either.

"I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say that the situation is ideal, but at the same time, I can't say that it's very negative, because for moments I was playing good. I think that two matches are going to help me. I need to win couple of matches. But the level was not that bad. Putting in perspective that I arrived needing a little bit more time," he stated during the same press conference.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who won his first Australian Open title by getting past Roger Federer in 2009 had to endure a 13-year wait before claiming his second last year, despite reaching the final four times in the interim period.

Rafael Nadal was defeated by nine-time champion Novak Djokovic in 2012 and 2019 while losing to Stan Wawrinka and Federer in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

The Mallorcan began the 2022 season in triumphant style by beating Maxime Cressy to win the Melbourne Summer Set 1, an ATP 250 event, before winning his second Australian Open title.

