"I need to know how late Carlos Alcaraz went to bed" - Coco Gauff hell-bent on finding out Spaniard's Ibiza secret at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff is fixated on uncovering Carlos Alcaraz’s post-tournament secret, specifically, what exactly he does in Ibiza during his vacations. The American jokingly said she needs to know everything, right down to what he eats, drinks, and when he goes to bed each night.

Alcaraz has developed a bit of a tradition: jetting off to Ibiza to relax after a Major win. Last year, he celebrated his maiden French Open title there and came back to win Wimbledon by defeating Novak Djokovic.

Despite receiving a few raised eyebrows from his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and others on his team, the Spaniard stuck to the same routine this year, vacationing in Ibiza after defending his Roland Garros crown, and followed it up by lifting the trophy at Queen’s Club.

That’s precisely what Coco Gauff wants to get to the bottom of -- whatever Carlos Alcaraz's Ibiza routine is, it works, and she’s dying to know the formula. The American told the media at Wimbledon:

"I saw he was in Ibiza. I went home. Maybe I'll talk to him about it. I'll need to know exactly what he ate, exactly what he drank, how late he went to bed each night. Yeah, I'll have a conversation with him how those three days went."

Gauff also expressed a desire to take vacations like Alcaraz after winning a tournament instead of flying straight back home to the U.S.

“Next year, I was like, if I were to do that again, maybe I should stay on this side of the world and have fun instead of going all the way back to the U.S," she said.

But for now, both remain focused on Wimbledon, which got underway on Monday, June 30.

Coco Gauff eyes to emulate Carlos Alcaraz's 'Channel Slam' at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has a lot riding on her Wimbledon campaign this year, with a golden opportunity to complete the rare ‘Channel Slam,' a feat Carlos Alcaraz achieved in 2024. The 'Channel Slam' refers to winning both the French Open on clay and Wimbledon on grass in the same season.

But Gauff knows it’s not going to be easy. She said pulling off a Channel Slam is no small feat, especially with how quickly players have to shift from the slow clay to the fast-paced grass.

“That would be really hard,” the American said. "I understand why it hasn't been done that often. Except I guess Carlos, he makes it look pretty easy. Novak [Djokovic], too."

She added:

"It is a quick turnaround. I think that's the reason why this kind of double is so hard, it's a quick turnaround. You go from winning such a high tournament and kind of having to be back to work not even a few days later."

The last woman to pull off the 'Channel Slam' was Serena Williams, who achieved the feat in 2002 and again in 2015. If Coco Gauff is to follow in her idol’s footsteps, she’ll first need to get past Dayana Yastremska in her opening match on Tuesday, July 1.

