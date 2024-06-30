Jannik Sinner shed light on his aversion to social media, criticizing it for its lack of authenticity. The Italian has also opened up about his perspective on fame, revealing that he values the genuine love and loyalty of his trusted family and friends much more.

While Sinner's exceptional rise in the sport over the past year, marked by winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open and attaining the World No. 1 ranking, has naturally boosted his popularity, it has also subjected him to intense scrutiny.

However, the 22-year-old has managed to maintain an air of privacy regarding his personal life. He reaffirmed his desire for "confidentiality" while confirming his relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

In an interview with L'Equipe ahead of his Wimbledon campaign, Jannik Sinner emphasized that he "doesn't care" about being famous, asserting that his social media following pales in comparison to the love and loyalty of his family and childhood friends.

"I'm not on social media too much... I don't care about being famous. I know I'll always have my loved ones that I truly love, and that goes beyond whether I have millions of people following me or just a couple," Jannik Sinner said (via Punto de Break).

"I'll always be loyal to those people. What's more important than being surrounded by my family, who are proud of me, and my friends, who have known me since I was a kid? You can live without all that, whether you're a tennis player or not," he added.

The Italian also pointed out that social media is not reflective of reality, as it enables people to put up a front that cannot be trusted. He disclosed that he avoids reading online comments about himself, sharing his belief that social media can be "dangerous."

"Social media does not reflect real life. Tomorrow I can upload a photo of me smiling and being completely depressed inside, but that's something people won't see. They will only say that I am happy all the time, which is false. I feel like that's not healthy," he said.

"You give an image of yourself that does not represent reality, it is a way of lying. Should we trust what we show on social networks? I prefer to live without them. I don't need to read what people write about me, I don't think about it and I live my life without networks," he added. "Social networks can be very dangerous, I try to be careful."

"I will never share anything that has to do with my private life" - Jannik Sinner reveals his agent handles his social media accounts

Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Although Jannik Sinner boasts over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, he revealed that his agent handles all his social media accounts. However, the Italian clarified that he monitors everything posted from his accounts, ensuring that nothing related to his private life is shared.

"My agent is in charge of my publications, I check that everything that is uploaded is correct, but you can be sure that I will never share anything that has to do with my private life," Jannik Sinner said in the same interview.

The World No. 1 is set to commence his campaign for his second Grand Slam title at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, taking on Yannick Hanfmann in his opening match.

Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in his sole previous encounter against Hanfmann, beating the German 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the 2023 US Open. If the 22-year-old extends his winning record against Hanfmann, he will face Matteo Berrettini or Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

