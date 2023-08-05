"I was a nerd, I didn't want to leave school" - Venus Williams opens up about her backup plan if her tennis career didn't take off

Venus Williams recently opened up about her backup plan had her tennis career not turned out the way it did.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest talents in women's tennis. The former World No. 1 has won 7 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles in her illustrious career.

The 43-year-old recently took to her YouTube channel to answer many fan questions and revealed her interest in academics as a young woman. In the video, the American was asked how she balanced her studies and tennis when she was younger. Williams admitted to enjoying her student phase and not wanting to leave.

"I was a nerd I admit it. I loved school, I didn't wanna leave school and when I got in high school I was like uh I wish I was still there. So that made it easier for me but the most important part is that you do not know what your future is and since you do not know that you have to have a backup plan," she said.

The American stressed the importance of having a career backup plan instead of putting all theh eggs in one basket.

"So if I had not finished school then let's say I broke my leg or let's say I just started to hate tennis or let's say there was a war in my country and I couldn't play, anything could happen okay so that's why you have to have something in your head because if you don't have anything in your head then you have nothing at all," Williams said.

The five-time Wimbledon champion also addressed the importance of being a "well-rounded" person. She highlighted the upside of academics and their usefulness when a person wishes to engage in a conversation.

"So, being a well-rounded person is so important. You want to be able to stay in conversations. If you get into conversations and you do not know what people are talking about because you have not studied your history, you have not studied your Arts, either A- you're going to be quiet or B- you're gonna have to sound like a fool, so you choose," she added.

Venus Williams to participate in Cincinnati Open as a wildcard

Venus Williams at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Venus Williams has suffered an injury-plagued season this year so far. The former World No. 1 faced a long spell on the sidelines in the first half of the season after she sustained a hamstring injury in Auckland in January.

The American's comeback hopes were crushed again after she suffered a leg injury during her opening-round performance against Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon.

However, a recent update on Cincinnati Open's social media has confirmed Venus Williams' appearance as a wildcard in the upcoming event.

"Sound the alarms! The seven-time Grand Slam champion @Venuseswilliams is heading to CincyTennis this August!" the post read.

