“I would never be able to look my kid in the eye and say mom cheated” – Serena Williams once shut down a reporter who suggested she partook in doping

Serena Williams has always dealt with distasteful, and at times harsh, questions from reporters with utmost class and grace.

In one such incident during the 2018 Indian Wells Open post-match press conference, Williams was asked by a reporter about a few of her leaked WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) documents that suggested that she got a T.U.E (Therapeutic Use Exemption) during the 2015 French Open.

The former World No. 1 was immediately unhappy with the tone of the question but maintained her composure to give a firm response and clarify that she had obtained the exemption as she was unwell during her Paris title win in 2015.

“Oh I didn’t get it, excuse me, can you talk louder so everyone can hear you asking me about my drugs? I have never tested positive. I have always done the T.U.E so you should fact-check that. I wasn’t going to play (the French Open) unless I had a T.U.E because if you remember that year I was incredibly sick,” she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further added that she lived by her principles and it did not include cheating or taking advantage over anyone.

“I am never, ever going to take an advantage over someone else. That is not who I am. I don’t know how I even won the [tournament], and I said I literally can’t play the final. I have played over 20 years and I have always been extremely honest and that is one thing I take pride on,” she noted.

Serena Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia in 2017, confessed that if she ever partook in cheating, she would never be able to face her child, giving her another reason not to dope.

“Especially having a daughter and having a kid, I would never be able to look my kid in the eye and say mom cheated or mom did something like that. That is totally irresponsible and even before that I’ve always had that attitude.”

"If you’re gonna beat me, you’re gonna beat me” – Serena Williams on playing fair

Serena Williams retired in September 2022

Serena Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam titles - the most by a player in the Open Era - further pointed out that she had always been fair during her matches and congratulated her opponents during her losses. She said that those qualities made her who she is today.

“I’ve always been that kind of player that – (if) you’re gonna beat me, you’re gonna beat me. And I’m gonna congratulate you but (I am) never ever gonna take an advantage and try to have an advantage over someone else. That’s not who I am and I’ll never be who I am (if I did that),” she said.

