"I would never expect it to be like this in the beginning of the year" - Miami champ Jannik Sinner on 'near perfect' season so far

Jannik Sinner spoke on his impressive start to 2024 after winning the Miami Open.

The Italian finished 2023 as the World No. 4 after some outstanding performances, most notably winning the Canadian Open and helping his country win the Davis Cup.

He started his 2024 season at the Australian Open and went on to win it by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final, after being two sets down. The 22-year-old also beat Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, thus ending the Serb's 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open.

Sinner recently won the Miami Open after registering a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final. He now has 22 wins out of 23 matches so far in 2024.

The Italian spoke to Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj after his victory and said that his season has been "nearly perfect" so far. Sinner also said that he never expected to have such a start to 2024.

'Until now this season has been nearly perfect. I mean, I would never expect it to be like this in the beginning of the year but that's what happened. Now, I am just living the moment. I forgot the past, living the moment and let's see what I can get in the clay season," Jannik Sinner said.

Besides the Australian Open and Miami Open, Sinner also won the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Italian's triumph in Miami will see him attain a new career-best ranking of World No. 2.

Jannik Sinner is next scheduled to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner in action during the Miami Open final against Grigor Dimitrov

After winning the Miami Open, Jannik Sinner will next start his clay-court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian is on the tournament's entry list.

Sinner reached the semifinals of the Masters 1000 event in 2023 after wins over Diego Schwartzman, Hubert Hurkacz and Lorenzo Musetti. Here, he was beaten 6-1, 5-7, 5-7 by eventual runner-up Holger Rune.

The Italian won eight out of 11 matches during last year's clay season, with his semifinal run in Monte-Carlo being his most notable achievement. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. Sinner had a disappointing French Open, exiting the tournament in the second round after a defeat to Daniel Altmaier.

