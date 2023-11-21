"I never felt anything like that before on a tennis court" - Christopher Eubanks reflects on the most emotional match of his career

Christopher Eubanks may be remembered by tennis fans for his Wimbledon exploits earlier this year. But for the American, the most emotional win of his career came a few months prior to his dream run at SW19.

Looking back on his whirlwind 2023 season in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eubanks took special note of his third-round win over Gregoire Barrere at the Miami Open.

Recalling the "tough" win, the American said he had never felt that sort of emotion after a win — not even when he won the title in Mallorca or reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

"Oh, that’s a tough one," Chritopher Eubanks said. "Maybe Miami, third round [against] Grégoire Barrère, just because I’ve never in my life felt that much emotion on a tennis court—and still haven’t."

"Even winning Mallorca wasn’t as emotional as I was right after that third-round match," he continued. "Even Wimbledon quarter, I wasn’t nearly as emotional, kind of smiling and laughing and going about it."

He recalled the multiple rain delays and being down in the second-set tiebreaker, which he would eventually win to close out the match in straight sets. Notably, that win had ensured a top-100 debut for the American.

"But after that match with Barrère—we had multiple rain delays, late into the night, a lot of starting and stopping, I was pretty much back-against-the-wall in the second set breaker," Christopher Eubanks said. "I was able to fight back and win that, and then to find out after the match that that put me in the top 100."

"That’s probably still the one thing that I would think back on is that, the picture that I saw of me sitting on the bench," he continued. "With my head facing my towels just because I couldn’t believe this is how I finally made it. When you realized it? That’s probably the biggest [memory] because I never felt anything like that before on a tennis court."

"I’m going to bigger tournaments and I'm in main draws" - Christopher Eubanks on changes after strong 2023

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Christopher Eubanks' career has seen an upward graph ever since he lifted the trophy in Mallorca. The American has since made his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon and risen up the ranks further.

Eubanks said the positive results have helped him improve his ranking and secure a direct entry into bigger tournaments.

"You know, I’m going to bigger tournaments and I [know I am] in main draws everywhere that I enter," Christopher Eubanks said. "So that’s probably been a really cool change, just because a lot of times I’m managing the qualifying list versus the main draw list where I’ll get in."

Chrsitopher Eubanks reached a career-high ranking of No. 29 in July this year. He is currently ranked No. 32 in the world.