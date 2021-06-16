Goran Ivanisevic says Novak Djokovic gave Rafael Nadal a "tennis lesson", claims he's never seen Nadal so "powerless" at RG

Goran Ivanisevic believes Novak Djokovic played "perfect" tennis and thoroughly outgunned Rafael Nadal after losing the first set of their Roland Garros semi-final clash.

Djokovic was battered in last year's final by Nadal and it looked like deja vu for the Serb when he found himself trailing 0-5 in the first set of this year's semi-final.

However, he bounced back to defeat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2, becoming the first player to beat the Spaniard twice at the claycourt Major.

Speaking to Tennis Majors, Goran Ivanisevic said he was confident a repeat of last year's final would be avoided once his charge had reeled off three games in a row. The Croat even went on to claim that from the second set onwards Rafael Nadal was "powerless" in the face of the World No. 1's assault.

"The match started almost identically to last year’s final, but this time it was like Novak reset himself when he was 0-5 down in the first set," Ivanisevic said. "He nearly clawed his way back into that set and I knew that we were going to see a very different match going forward.

"What happened in the second, third and fourth set… I have never seen Rafa so powerless at Roland-Garros," he added. "I feel like Novak could have won the third set sooner, but overall, his tennis was perfect."

Before the 2020 final, Ivanisevic controversially claimed Rafael Nadal had "no chance" of defeating Novak Djokovic. The Croat was forced to eat his words as the Spaniard dismantled the Serb, losing just seven games in the process.

Novak Djokovic wins his second French Open & 19th Grand Slam singles title. One of his finest: Beat the king of clay, Nadal, in the semis & rallied from two sets down in final to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 6-4 in 4 hours, 11 min



The Grand Slam is still on! pic.twitter.com/rc4pii9js0 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 13, 2021

When reminded of his comments by Tennis Majors, Ivanisevic claimed he was merely trying to throw his weight behind Novak Djokovic. According to Ivanisevic, the Serb was "not ready" to face Nadal in last year's final, but turned the tables on the Spaniard this time around, handing him a "tennis lesson."

"I mean, I have a right to say what I want to say," the former Wimbledon champion said. "I had my own reasons; I am part of Novak Djokovic's team and it is normal that I believe in my player. This year, he gave a tennis lesson to Nadal. I am not gloating; simply put, last year Novak was not ready, but this year he was mentally solid and prepared for the battle."

Novak Djokovic was prepared to stay on court for 20 hours against Rafael Nadal: Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic

Goran Ivanisevic was asked to throw light on Novak Djokovic's tactical approach in his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal. The Croat said his charge was prepared to give 100% on the court to try and get the win.

"Firstly, he (Novak Djokovic) was prepared to stay on that court for 20 hours, if that is what it took to win," Ivanisevic said. "In the 2020 final, Novak did not show up, he kept trying to shorten the points. This time around, he was willing to run and run, he was prepared for a physically grueling battle."

Ivanisevic believes the way Novak Djokovic dealt with Nadal's loopy backhand -- a shot that had caused him problems in last year's final -- was one of the major reasons for his success.

"Novak dealt way better with Rafa’s looping backhands to his backhand, that shot did not bother him as much," said the Croat. "Also, he was very focused when finishing points off.

"With Rafa, you attack and attack, and then he suddenly counterattacks, and you are in trouble," he added. "This time around, Novak believed in his shots, even when he was missing. Rafa could not do anything."

Novak Djokovic's victory in @rolandgarros in figures



✨ 19th Grand Slam

✨ 2nd Roland-Garros title

✨ 84th career's title

✨ 1st player to win RG after beating Nadal

✨ 6th player in the Open Era to win a Slam after recovering from 2 sets down pic.twitter.com/RTZP1LjXQJ — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 14, 2021

