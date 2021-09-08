Never thought a day would come when a little girl and boy from Montreal would make US Open semifinals: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez stormed into their maiden Grand Slam semi-final in contrasting fashion on Tuesday. While Fernandez beat Elina Svitolina in a hard-fought three-set contest, Auger-Aliassime advanced after Carlos Alcaraz retired from their last-eight clash due to injury.

It marks only the second time in tennis history that two Canadians have made the semifinals at the same Grand Slam, following the exploits of Milos Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard at Wimbledon in 2014.

During his post-match press conference, Felix Auger-Aliassime was asked to weigh in on his, as well as Leylah Fernandez's, success in New York this year. The 21-year-old asserted that their accomplishments are extra special as they both hail from Montreal.

"Yeah, it's great. It's great for Canada," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's great for Quebec. We're both born in Montreal. I mean, I never thought a day like this would come. Both a little girl and a little boy from Montreal, both at the same time in the semifinals of the US Open. It's special for us. I hope the people back home appreciate the moment also. We do a lot."

Auger-Aliassime will square off against second seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday. Their only career meeting to date was at the Toronto Masters in 2018, when the Russian eked out a win in a deciding-set tiebreak.

But Auger-Aliassime does not expect that result to have much of a bearing on Friday's match as both players have developed in leaps and bounds since then.

"2018 in Toronto," Auger-Aliassime said. "It was already a great match back then. I actually was up a break. I had a few chances. It was a tight loss. We're both very different players. I think he was just 50 or 60 in the world at the time. I was not even top hundred. So, yeah, very different situation."

Auger-Aliassime is aware that he will have his task cut out against Medvedev. The 21-year-old believes he needs to stay solid, while also being proactive in his approach to "put pressure" on the Russian.

"Of course, he's going to come in with a lot of confidence," he added. "I also need to step up and be confident in myself. I need to serve well. I need to play a great match, be solid from every aspect of my game."

"At the same time I need to try to put pressure on him. But it's going to be tough. I need to be ready for his best. I need to lace my shoes really well, too, because there's going to be a lot of running."

Toni Nadal has helped me improve the consistency of my game: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime availed the services of Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal late last year. The appointment seems to have yielded rewards for the Canadian.

Auger-Aliassime made his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon and backed it up with a run to the semifinals of the US Open. The 21-year-old believes Toni Nadal's addition to his coaching team has worked wonders.

"I think it was a good decision for me," Auger-Aliassime said. "I think he's helped me improve maybe the consistency of my game, the quality of my movement, my focus. Mainly I think the big thing overall is the belief and the confidence that he brings to myself and everybody involved in my team."

Despite the arrival of Toni Nadal, Frederic Fontang serves as Auger-Aliassime's main coach, looking after the long-term development of the Canadian.

Toni Nadal's role, meanwhile, is to use his knowledge and experience to instill belief in Auger-Aliassime and the rest of the team.

"I think on one part you have Frederic, my main coach, I would say has been with me since I'm very young, that knows me in every aspect of myself and my game," said the Canadian. "He has the long-term vision for me."

"You have Toni that has been in the places that we want to go one day, winning these big tournaments, being No. 1 in the world," Felix Ager-Aliassime added. "I think he brings that belief that this is something doable, something we can achieve if we do the right things, work in the right direction."

