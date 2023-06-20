Jelena Ostapenko, the number two seed at the Rothesay Classic, is set to face off against wildcard entrant Venus Williams in an exciting second-round clash on Thursday, June 22. In her opening round encounter, Ostapenko defeated Linda Noskova in a three-setter 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

During the on-court interview, Ostapenko talked about her upcoming second round match against Venus Williams. She said:

"She’s a great champion. It’s amazing to share the court with her. I have nothing to lose. I will just try to play my best and I hope you guys will enjoy the match."

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Jelena Ostapenko on facing Venus Williams in Birmingham:



Ostapenko, a former Eastbourne title-holder and Wimbledon semifinalist, exhibited her prowess on grass courts against Noskova. Ostapenko won 81% of the points on her first serve, compared to Noskova's 56%, and won 59% of the points on her second serve, compared to her opponent's 44%.

The first-round clash against Ostapenko was Noskova's first professional match on grass. Noskova, 18, had played only one match on the surface prior to this encounter, a first-round defeat against Reese Brantmeier at the 2021 Roehampton Grade A event (juniors).

Venus Williams leads 2-0 in her head-to-head with Jelena Ostapenko

Venus Williams, the American tennis veteran, and Jelena Ostapenko, the experienced Latvian player, are set to go head-to-head in the second round of the 2023 Birmingham Classic.

The two players have faced each other twice before, with Williams coming out victorious on both occasions. Their first clash was in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2017 before they met in Round 1 of the 2017 WTA Finals.

Williams, who triumphed over Camila Giorgi in a grueling three-hour-long first-round match, recorded her first victory over a top 50 opponent since 2019. The impressive 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) win, carried out with her knee strapped, showcased the American's resilience and determination.

Ostapenko has a 20-12 win-loss record in the 2023 season. While she had a commendable semifinal run at the Italian Open, her performances in the French Open, Madrid Open, and Stuttgart Open were less than spectacular.

Even though the past encounters favor Williams, Ostapenko is the bookmakers' favorite going into this match, considering her youthful energy and recent form.

