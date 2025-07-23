"I have nothing to prove" - Venus Williams sends bold message about 'proving' her worth after epic Citi DC Open comeback

Iconic player Venus Williams, has recently shared her thoughts on beating Peyton Stearns in the first round of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. The winner of 49 WTA Tour singles titles further reflected on the significance of her worth after this epic win, which she claimed at the age of 45.Venus Williams, the older sister of legendary player Serena Williams, returned to action after a gap of 16 months after battling with fibroids, a type of growth that develops on the uterus wall. In the 2025 season, Williams received a main-draw wildcard for the Indian Wells Open, but she declined.She received another wildcard for the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. This time, she accepted it and played dominantly in her first match. At 45, she became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match in more than two decades.After defeating the talented American player, Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-4, the Lynwood, California native said her comeback is not to prove the doubters wrong, but it is for herself and her growth.&quot;No, because I'm not here for anyone else except for me, and I also have nothing to prove. Zip, zero. I'm here for me because I want to be here. And proving anyone wrong or thinking about anyone has never gotten me a win and has never gotten me a loss,&quot; she shared as per TennisOne App.Venus Williams continued,&quot;No one has put in the work for me. I put in the work. So it doesn't matter what anyone says. It doesn't stop the work that I have put in. It doesn't stop my belief. Even if people are saying amazing things, it still doesn't help you win. I really just try to focus on myself and not think about anything else.&quot;With the win, Venus Williams has reached the Round 16 of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open.Venus Williams reaches 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal round with partner Hailey BaptisteVenus Williams and Hailey Baptiste at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: GettyFour-time Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, has also reached the women's doubles quarterfinal of the 2025 Citi DC Open with her partner Hailey Baptiste, who has won four ITF singles titles.The duo defeated Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue in the Round of 16. Throughout her notable career, Williams has won 22 doubles titles.Venus Williams recently got engaged to Italian actor Andrea Preti, who was in attendance for her match at the tournament.