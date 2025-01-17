"I have nothing to do with that" - Paula Badosa responds to Marta Kostyuk's "frosty handshake" after tough Australian Open battle

Paula Badosa came through a topsy-turvy three-set win over Marta Kostyuk in the Australian Open third round. The former won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book her spot in the second week of the Grand Slam.

Both players were visibly uncomfortable in the tough windy Melbourne conditions and the momentum swung from one way to the other. The Spaniard, however, was able to hold her nerve towards the end.

As the two approached the net after the match, Kostyuk was hasty with the handshake and quickly made her way off the court. Her opponent later addressed the interaction during her post-match press conference.

On being asked about the “frosty handshake” in the post-match press conference, Badosa said it had nothing to do with her. She speculated that it could be a cumulation of losing a long match in tough conditions and the situation back home in Ukraine that made Kostyuk react in that manner.

Trending

"No, it's just her. I mean, I think she's all... she has her own things," Paula Badosa said. "Everything that's going on with Ukraine, the war and all these things that she's been very vocal about."

"I'm not in that in that honestly, and I think it was a bit that and maybe also that she lost a tough match and also the conditions worked off for both of us," she continued. "I think it's a combination of everything but I think I have nothing to do with that."

Notably, Kostyuk has been vocal about her criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She has also been one of the most staunch advocates for players not shaking hands with their counterparts from Russia and Belarus.

"It wasn't easy today especially the conditions" - Paula Badosa after beating Marta Kostyuk in Australian Open 3R

Paula Badosa in action against Marta Kostyuk at the 2025 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa also elaborated on the tough playing conditions in Melbourne during his third-round match against Marta Korstyuk, saying it was not easy to play in the wind.

The Spaniard noted that she had come into the contest having played her last two matches indoors, and thus needed some extra time to get used to the conditions. She, however, expressed happiness with the way she dealt with things mentally.

"Yeah, it wasn't easy today especially the conditions," Paula Badosa said. "It was really windy. I was coming from the first two matches playing indoors feeling very well and today, these were totally different conditions."

"Today, I came out and yeah it was tough to play but I think it was especially a mental battle and I'm happy I have got the win," she added.

Up next for Badosa in the fourth round will be the winner of the contest between Jessica Pegula and Olga Danilovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback