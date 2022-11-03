"I was obviously pumped for the matchup because it's always interesting when you play one of the Big Three" - Tommy Paul on his win against Rafael Nadal at 2022 Paris Masters

Tommy Paul registered the biggest win of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters in Bercy.

It was Nadal's first singles match on the ATP tour since his fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the US Open. The Spaniard had been on the sidelines since the New York Major as he was nursing an abdominal injury and also awaiting the birth of his first child.

In his post-match interview, Paul revealed that he was pumped to face one of the best players in history before the contest.

"It's probably my best win. I was obviously pumped for the matchup because it's always interesting when you play one of the Big Three. I've only played him the second time, but the first time I was so nervous," he said.

"It was weird, this time I wasn't really nervous. I was pretty relaxed going onto the court and the day before. I think that played a role. I came out playing pretty well. He got the first set, but I feel like I played pretty well from the jump," he added.

The American mentioned that he had a lot of fun on the court and said they he played his best in a long time against the Mallorcan.

"I had a lot of fun out there. It was probably the best I've played in the past three months. I know it's been a slow Europe swing for me, so I'm pumped to get that W," he stated.

"It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the tour" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Tommy Paul at the 2022 Paris Masters.

In his post-match press conference, Rafael Nadal revealed that his lack of playing time was a factor in his defeat to Tommy Paul.

"At the end, I need days on the tour. It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the Tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court; I say on the Tour, practising with the guys. That's what I need. I am going to try — [if] nothing happens, if I am feeling OK — to be there [in Turn] a little bit earlier than usual and have some practices," said Nadal.

The Spaniard will next compete at the ATP Finals in Turin, another tournament where he is yet to triumph during his long, glittering career.

