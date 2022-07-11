"I was one of those who said he can't play as hard as he does, but what he is doing right now is just crazy"- Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently stated on a podcast that Rafael Nadal's current level of success is "crazy."

Rafael Nadal dealt with a rib stress fracture and his recurring foot injury throughout Roland Garros this year. The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the recently finished 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to a seven-millimeter abdominal tear.

Despite these setbacks, Nadal successfully won the Australian Open and French Open crowns before making it to a third consecutive Wimbledon semifinal.

On that note, Roddick revealed that he was unable to predict Nadal's health when questioned about it on the Kasich and Klepper podcast. He added that he anticipated Rafael Nadal would struggle to play, yet the Spaniard is still competing with one foot, and that too while winning Majors.

"I don't know how to predict that, I don't know how to predict health," Roddick said. "I was one of the guys who said there's no way Rafa can play as hard and as physical as he does and last past 30. So dummy me he's still winning slams this year he's at 22 now."

The American also went on to say that Nadal's victory in his 14th Roland Garros title was an incredible achievement considering the Spaniard was limping during the final match.

"It's certainly weird when real life kind of infringes on our little tennis bubble," Roddick said. "You know it's crazy what Rafa's doing right now with maybe like one foot and and you know limping to 14 Roland Garros titles just it's just crazy."

The Spaniard reached his eighth semifinal at Wimbledon. However, he was clearly in pain when he defeated 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in a bruising five-set quarterfinal due to an abdomen injury and withdrew from his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios.

His withdrawal led to the Australian reaching his maiden Grand Slam final. He lost to 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Rafael Nadal hopes to return to action soon

Following his disappointing withdrawal from the Wimbledon, the two-time SW19 champion stated that he hoped to resume practicing in a week and anticipated returning to full health in three to four weeks.

“My hope is in three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar," Nadal said. "In one week I will be able to play from baseline without serving. That’s a positive thing."

Nadal will hope to go undefeated at Majors this year as he begins preparations for the summer hardcourt season and the US Open in late August.

