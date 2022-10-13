"I overachieved in most people's minds" - Jessica Pegula reviews her results in stunning 2022 season

World No. 6 Jessica Pegula has qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. The American stated that she feels like she has overachieved in many people's minds with her results.

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of three Grand Slams this year and the final of the Madrid Open, losing to Ons Jabeur in a tight summit clash.

The 28-year-old revealed ahead of the San Diego Open via WTA that she is aware that she is neither the youngest player nor a veteran on the tour and that she doesn't feel much pressure to perform.

"It's not like I'm 20 years old. I'm a little older. I'm not a veteran, but kind of. So I don't think I feel so much pressure because I think I overachieved in most people's minds," said Pegula.

She mentioned booking her spot in the WTA Finals was definitely one of her goals at the start of the 2022 season.

"It has definitely always been a goal [to play the WTA Finals]. I don't know if it was the main goal at the beginning of the year, but as the year went on it was definitely something we were working towards at every tournament," she added.

JI @juanignacio_ac



#3 Jessica Pegula



Qualified on October 9th



2022 highlights:

- Madrid finalist

- AO, RG and USO quarterfinals



1st participation [QUALIFIED]#3Jessica PegulaQualified on October 9th2022 highlights:- Madrid finalist- AO, RG and USO quarterfinals1st participation [QUALIFIED]#3 🇺🇸 Jessica PegulaQualified on October 9th2022 highlights:- Madrid finalist- AO, RG and USO quarterfinals1st participation https://t.co/ZTBO2qVsj4

"My goal was just to try and attack and put pressure on her serve when I got the chance" - Jessica Pegula after winning against Coco Vandeweghe

Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot against Coco Vandeweghe at the San Diego Open - Day 3

Jessica Pegula defeated fellow compatriot Coco Vandeweghe in her opening round match at the 2022 San Diego Open 6-3, 6-1. The American analyzed her match in an interview with the WTA and mentioned that her goal was to pressurize her opponent's serve and try to win free points on hers.

"When she's on with her serve and her returns, it's really tough. My goal was just to try and attack and put pressure on her serve when I got the chance," she said.

"On my serve, I thought I just had to serve smart and be ready for a big return. She's got so much easy power, so sometimes she can put a lot of pressure on you, so I was just trying to focus on those two things," she added.

Jessica Pegula won 78% of the points played behind her first serve and crushed 11 winners with just two unforced errors on her way to victory.

Poll : 0 votes