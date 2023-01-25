Aryna Sabalenka reached her fourth career semifinal in a third different Grand Slam with a convincing win over Donna Vekic in the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals. The Belarusian, who has been 'three times unlucky' in the semifinal stage at the Grand Slams, is confident that a fourth time could be the charm for her in Thursday's semi-final as she feels like a much-improved player now.

Sabalenka beat Vekic 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday and maintained her record of not having lost a single set through nine matches so far in the 2023 season. As the highest seed left in the draw, Sabalenka is the favorite to clinch her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

Reflecting on her previous semi-final losses at Grand Slam level, two of which have come in the last two editions of the US Open, Sabalenka believes she was let down by the lack of a calm demeanor on the court on each of those occasions. However, at the ongoing Australian Open, the 24-year-old has felt calmer than ever.

Speaking after her win over Vekic, Sabalenka admitted that she often lost her cool during crucial matches in the past and "overdid" things. She also conveyed that the pressure of winning a Grand Slam always weighed heavily on her.

"Yeah, I feel a little bit different," Aryna Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "I think that I lost those three semifinals just because I wasn't really calm on court. I was, like, overdoing things."

"I really wanted to get this slam. I was rushing a lot. I was nervous a lot. Screaming, doing all this stuff."

Sabalenka went on to say that calmness under pressure was the only thing she felt she missed in big matches, before declaring that she now feels much calmer than before. By maintaining the same, Sabalenka is optimistic about going all the way in Melbourne this year.

"Right now I'm a little bit more calm on court. I think I really believe that this is the only thing that was missing in my game. If I can keep stay that focus and that calm on court, I can get through it," Sabalenka expressed.

"I have more believe in myself" - Aryna Sabalenka on biggest difference in her performances at Australian Open 2023 compared to past Grand Slams

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka pointed out an added "belief" in her own abilities as the biggest contributor to the improvement in her game this season and particularly at the 2023 Australian Open. The Belarusian is not a big fan of the word "confidence" as she stated in her press conference, but she feels that her belief in being able to win match after match has made the biggest difference.

"I don't like this word 'confidence'. For me sounds like to be cocky, you know," Aryna Sabalenka said with a smile.

"I just feel like I have more believe in myself. I feel like this is the huge different."

Sabalenka's next big challenge is set to come against surprise semi-finalist Magda Linette, who beat Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka has won both previous meetings with Linette, dropping a combined seven games through both those matches. Their latest clash was in the Round of 64 of the Tokyo Olympic Games, with Sabalenka winning 6-2, 6-1.

