"I had to pee" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously explains her absence after American's Delray Beach Open triumph

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has explained her short absence from the American's box after his win in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Fritz came into this year's Delray Beach Open as the top seed as well as the defending champion, having defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the final last year. The World No. 10 reached this year's final after defeating Nuno Borges, Rinky Hijikata, and Marcos Giron. His opponent in the final of the ATP 250 tournament, third seed Tommy Paul, had to battle past Alex Michelsen, Jordan Thompson, and Frances Tiafoe.

In a battle between two friends who have known and faced each other since childhood, Fritz proved his superiority. The reigning Delray Beach Open champion made short work of Paul as he won this year's final 6-2, 6-3.

The 26-year-old's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who has been a regular feature in his box since 2022, celebrated with the rest of his team. She also posted a picture of herself and Fritz together on social media, where the American was holding the Delray Beach Open trophy. The Instagram post also featured the caption:

"Guess we'll neva know!" followed by a trophy emoji.

One of Riddle's followers commented on the post, saying that Fritz was asking where Riddle was after the match.

"I had to pee," was Riddle's response to the comment.

Taylor Fritz had to adapt to tricky conditions to win the Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

The final was initially slated to take place on Sunday (February 18), but was postponed by a day due to rain. However, on Monday, the players arrived at the venue to find out that it was incredibly windy, which compelled them to adapt and adjust to the unfavorable conditions.

Fritz opened up about it following his victory over Paul.

"I had a long list of things I needed to do well, but I think a lot of that went out the window when we realized the conditions for the match, (that it was) going to be so windy," Taylor Fritz said (via ATP Tour's official website).

The champion also spoke about changing up his game according to the circumstances he found himself in.

"On both sides, I had different ideas of what I wanted to do because (I was) just limited with the wind. I tried to serve as best as I could, which got me out of some trouble."

The 2024 Delray Beach Open final marked Fritz's sixth ATP Tour level final since the beginning of the 2022 season. Astonishingly, he has won all six of them.