I would pick Rafael Nadal to play for my life, he would leave his life for the cause, he would come out all covered in clay, with the attitude of a warrior: Fernando Meligeni

Former Roland Garros semifinalist Fernando Meligeni has said that he would pick Rafael Nadal to play for his life ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The Brazilian made a poll on Twitter, asking his followers who they would choose out of the Big Three to play for their life.

Fernando Meligeni @meligeni Vamos supor que sua vida dependesse de um dos três. Ela dependeria de um jogo, em uma quadra, um desafio.



Djokovic, Nadal ou Federer.

A vitória deles te salvaria. Só que a escolha da quadra será sorteada depois de vc escolher o teu salvador.



Quem você escolheria? Por que? Vamos supor que sua vida dependesse de um dos três. Ela dependeria de um jogo, em uma quadra, um desafio. Djokovic, Nadal ou Federer. A vitória deles te salvaria. Só que a escolha da quadra será sorteada depois de vc escolher o teu salvador. Quem você escolheria? Por que?

Meligeni later said that his personal pick would be Nadal, saying that the Spaniard has the attitude of a warrior. He also implied that the match would be on clay.

"You asked and I will answer. In that case my choice would be Nadal. He would leave his life for the cause, he would come out all covered in clay, with the attitude of a warrior. Leaving everything you have. And that would be what would make me calm."

Over 3300 people voted in Meligeni's poll with 47.2% of the votes going to Nadal while 27.4% voted for Federer. Djokovic got 25.4% of the votes.

How have Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer fared in 2022?

Rafael Nadal has won three titles so far this season

Rafael Nadal has fared the best out of the Big 3 in 2022. The Spaniard has won 20 out of 21 matches so far this season. He won a record 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open where he produced a sensational comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal also won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and the Mexican Open by beating Maxime Cressy and Cameron Norrie in the final, respectively. He did not drop a single in either tournament.

The Spaniard also reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters but lost to Taylor Fritz. Nadal has been sidelined for over a month by a rib stress fracture he suffered in the semifinals of Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic has played only eight matches in 2022 so far, winning 5 of them. He reached the final of the Serbia Open but lost to Andrey Rublev.

Federer is yet to play a match in 2022 but has confirmed that he will play in Laver Cup in September and Basel this October.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Federer to come back in Basel!



It's official, Roger Federer is going to get back on tour at home tournament in Basel next October Federer to come back in Basel!It's official, Roger Federer is going to get back on tour at home tournament in Basel next October 🚨 Federer to come back in Basel! It's official, Roger Federer is going to get back on tour at home tournament in Basel next October https://t.co/oZ2oAF4sgk

Nadal and Djokovic will both compete at the Madrid Open and could face each other in the semifinals. The Spaniard will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament but he will have to face a few tough opponents. Nadal could face Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round and the talented Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic has not played a lot of tennis this season and his list of potential opponents includes Gael Monfils in the first round, Andy Murray or Dominic Thiem in the third round and Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

