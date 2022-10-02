"I don't have to play an entire schedule" - Nick Kyrgios gives himself a pat on the back for joining Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in enviable 2022 stat list

Nick Kyrgios is enjoying the best season of his career. The Aussie won the Citi Open in Washington and reached the Wimbledon final as well as the quarterfinals at the US Open. He also won the Australian Open doubles title with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

A fan on social media recently pointed out that only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are ranked higher than Kyrgios despite playing fewer tournaments this season. Djokovic and Nadal have played eight and 10 tournaments, respectively, while the Aussie has competed in 12.

In response, Kyrgios revealed that he was happy to participate in a limited number of events.

"I don't have to play an entire schedule. I'm chill at 12 events," he said.

Nick Kyrgios comments on his playing schedule

Nick Kyrgios will next be seen in action at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open starting on Monday. He is seeded fifth in the ATP 500 event and will play Tseng Chun-hsin of Tiawan in his opening match.

“Just a matter of time before I see you Nicky boy" - Bernard Tomic on Nick Kyrgios

Bernard Tomic reacts in his match against Roman Safiullin at the 2022 AO qualifying: Day 2

Nick Kyrgios recently held a Q&A with fans on Instagram. One fan wanted to know whether Kyrgios was interested in meeting Bernard Tomic in an exhibition match. The World No. 20 declined the request, saying:

“TBH (to be honest), don’t think I wanna make him relevant anymore. I’m not gonna bother with someone 800 in the world. But all the best.”

Tomic hit back, saying it was only a matter of time before the two players met.

“Just a matter of time before I see you Nicky boy. #obsessed #scared. Momentum’s coming my way. Not long now. Done it before. Will do it again," said Tomic.

The mercurial duo have been involved in a war of words of late, with Kyrgios revealing that he paid for Tomic's flight after the latter couldn't afford it. Tomic, in turn, challenged Kyrgios to a million-dollar boxing match.

