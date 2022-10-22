"I won't be coming back like some other people" - Victoria Azarenka weighs in on her future after reaching Guadalajara Open semifinals

In what was the first meeting between the two players, Victoria Azarenka defeated Coco Gauff 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open in two hours and 44 minutes on Friday night.

According to the 33-year-old, she was thinking about the fact that 18-year-old Gauff is almost as old as Azarenka's professional tennis career throughout the contest. The World No. 37 turned pro in 2003, around a year before seventh-ranked Gauff was born.

In the post-match press conference, the two-time Grand Slam champion was asked how she dealt with staying away from her five-year-old son Leo while on the tour. The tennis star stated that it was difficult but she had to do her job in order to provide for her family. She also hoped that Leo would learn a thing or two from her about working hard for what you love.

However, Azarenka said that she won't play for too long and once she retires, she will stay retired, unlike some other players.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not easy. It's not easy to be away from him. I have to provide for my family, so I do play. That's my job. That's my passion. "Also in the same time, I want him to have a good example of if you believe in something, you work hard for your dreams, you can achieve them. I hope he does get a little bit of that work ethic and lesson from me," she said.

"But it is what it is. I won't play for too long. I want to enjoy the time that I have left on the court, try to give it my best. Once I'm done, I'm done. It won't be coming back like some other people (smiles)," she added.

Victoria Azarenka reveals why her son doesn't want her to win

Victoria Azarenka with her son Leo at the 2022 Australian Open

When top seed Paula Badosa retired mid-match against Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian won the first set 6-2 in the second round of the Guadalajara Open, the 33-year-old found out that her son Leo was not happy.

In an on-court interview after beating Madison Keys in the third round, the 37th-ranked player revealed that her son was disappointed when his father told him about the win because it meant that he would have to wait longer to see her again.

"Leo knew that I won last night. It was past his bedtime. His dad sent me a video of him saying, 'Mama played last night.' And Leo goes, 'Oh did she win? He said, 'Yeah', and Leo says, 'Nooo! It's okay, I just want to see her'. I was like, give me a couple of more days and I'll try to keep winning. It was pretty funny because it's like, if I lose, I have a kid waiting for me at home and very happy to see me. So I had nothing to lose today," Victoria Azarenka stated.

