"I play tennis sometimes" - Paula Badosa trains ahead of potential 2024 comeback

Paula Badosa has been out of action since this year's Wimbledon due to a serious injury in her L4 vertebra. The former World No. 2 is currently rehabilitating and has expressed hopes of making her comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

During her time away from tennis, the Spaniard has been quite active on social media. The 25-year-old began dating Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year. The couple have been visibly smitten with each other, uploading their cozy moments on Instagram for their legion of fans to see.

On Saturday (October 21), Paula Badosa updated her supporters by hinting that she is still intent on making a return to competitive tennis. She also attached a photo of her training in a NikeCourt outfit, with the following caption:

"I play tennis sometimes…"

The 25-year-old only entered 11 tournaments on the WTA tour this year. Her best results came at the WTA 1000 event in Rome and the WTA 500 event in Adelaide, where she reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals, respectively.

Paula Badosa missed three of the four Majors this year due to injuries

Paula Badosa looks on at the 2023 Italian Open

Paula Badosa withdrew from the Australian Open in January due to an adductor injury sustained during her campaign at a tune-up event in Adelaide the week before. She then played for a few months but was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the French Open due to a stress fracture in her L4 vertebra.

The Spaniard's injury worsened as Wimbledon approached in July. She seemingly overexerted herself during a practice session at SW19, and was forced to retire mid-way through her second-round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Badosa has since been on the sidelines, withdrawing from last month's US Open. She was advised by her doctors to take some rest, which prompted her to shut down her season.

"After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision. We have tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward," Paula Badosa wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in August.

The former World No. 2, however, is still hopeful of making her return to competitive tennis by January 2024, where she would like to play mixed doubles with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I hope to be ready in January. Now I must not move because it is the spine and it is a sensitive point. I hope to be in Australia in January and to play mixed doubles with Stefanos,” she said to SDNA last month.