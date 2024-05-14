Taylor Fritz recently revealed why he doesn't like playing tennis video games while referencing the latest 'TopSpin 2K25' game. Fritz is currently playing at the Italian Open where he defeated Grigor Dimitrov in an engaging fourth-round encounter.

The 11th seed won the contest 6-2, 6-7(11), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in five main draws. Fritz saved 11 break points in the match and is the first American to reach the quarterfinals at three different clay court Masters 1000 events. The World No. 13 achieved the feat at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2023 and the 2024 Madrid Open.

During the post-match press conference, the American was asked to share his thoughts on playing tennis video games. In response, Fritz stated that he prefers to avoid the sport when not on the court. He humorously noted that while other games calm him down, the tennis games often end up being rage-inducing.

"I mean, I've played the new Topspin. I was in it. I wanted to see it. But no, I play video games to get away from tennis. Like, I want to play something. I mean, the thing is, I say it calms me down, but it's not really going to calm me down because it's very rage-inducing anyways. I definitely don't want still to be doing tennis stuff when I'm away from the court."

TopSpin 2k25 is a video game created by Hangar 13 and 2K and was released on April 26, 2024.

Taylor Fritz doesn't put much time into video games when compared to tennis

Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup 2023 - Day 2

Taylor Fritz also acknowledged during the same press conference that while he enjoys video games, he doesn't invest the same level of dedication into them as he does with tennis. He was quoted as saying:

"Not necessarily. In order for me to have the same, like, feelings on court, same as feelings on court, I'd have to put more time into the video games."

However, Fritz recognized that sometimes when he's feeling good mentally on the court, it later translates into playing video games well.

"At the end of the day, obviously I'm a tennis player, so video games are more for fun. I can sometimes notice when I'm feeling good on the court, thinking good, my mind's good, it will also transfer over to me playing well in a game," Fritz explained.

Fritz will face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open at the Foro Italico.