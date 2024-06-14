"I was possessed in 2019...my freaking limbs fell off" - Bianca Andreescu exudes confident in regaining her "fearless" US Open winning form

Bianca Andreescu expressed confidence in regaining her "fearless" winning form from the 2019 US Open. The Canadian, who had been on the sidelines for nearly 10 months due to a back injury, made her return at the 2024 French Open exercising her protected ranking, and made it to the third round.

Andreescu rose to fame after capturing the 2019 US Open and the 2019 Canadian Open as a teenager. The Candian defeated Serena Williams on both occasions and as a result, reached a career-high rank of No. 4. She also became the first Canadian to win a Major in singles.

The 23-year-old recently opened up on her dream run in 2019 in the latest episode of The Tennis Podcast. She mentioned that she felt possessed and nothing could stop her. Andreescu said that she didn't care what happened to her body and just wanted to keep going.

Trending

"I feel like I was possessed in 2019. Like nothing could stop me. I did not care about anything but doing my best competing until my freaking limbs fell off, which they ended up falling off. I just kept going at it no matter what," Bianca Andreescu said.

The Canadian expressed her desire to regain that hunger for the game and was confident she would. She felt incredible going back in time and reliving those moments and reiterated her confidence in getting her drive back.

"And that's what I want to have again. Like I just want to and I know it's gonna come. I know it's gonna come. I want to have that fearlessness again. I really do, just like going after my shots, not caring as much, you know, if I miss a shot or not, because I know I'm doing the right thing, if you get what I'm saying."

"I'm talking like so passionately now because it just feels so good going back in 2019 because I felt incredible. So, yeah, I know it'll come," she added.

Bianca Andreescu will play Naomi Osaka in the 2024 Libema Open QF

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu shifted her focus to grass following her French Open defeat to Jasmine Paolini and kicked off her swing at the Libema Open after getting a wildcard. She started with a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Eva Vedder and comfortably took out sixth seed Yue Yuan.

Andreescu will play Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinal next. The Japanese knocked out fourth seed Elise Mertens in the opening round and ousted Suzan Lamens next. Both of her wins came in straight sets.

The duo met once at the 2019 China Open where Osaka won in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback