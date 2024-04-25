"I had a poster of Maria Sharapova in my room, I like her style" - Rafa Nadal Academy student Alex Eala on her idols

Rafa Nadal Academy trainee Alex Eala recently opened up about her idols while growing up, which includes five-time Major winner Maria Sharapova.

Alex Eala, 18, notched the first WTA win of her career on Wednesday (April 24), coming from a set down to beat Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the 2024 Madrid Open. Although the Filipino wild card eventually exited the 1000-level event to Sorana Cirstea in the following round on Thursday, she can take pride in her campaign at the Caja Magica.

Speaking to The National before her second-round match in Madrid, Eala revealed that she idolized Maria Sharapova in her early years. The 18-year-old admitted that she kept a poster of the Russian in her bedroom. She also spared a word for Sharapova's fierce competitiveness.

"I had a poster of her in my room, she was my fifth-grade project," Alex Eala said. "I like her style, I like how she fought and ran after every ball."

The Filipino, now ranked 170th in the WTA rankings, joined Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca in 2019 at the age of 13. She has admittedly learned a lot watching the Spaniard practice his groundstrokes since then and believes it is an elusive experience.

"Just to be able to see him (Nadal) practice as often as I do, in person, and really see his work ethic, I think that’s something that I won’t get anywhere else," she said.

Rafa Nadal Academy student Alex Eala on fellow athletes from the Philippines: "The biggest one is Manny Pacquiao. And of course, Hidilyn Diaz"

Rafa Nadal Academy student Alex Eala debuted on the WTA Tour in 2021

During the aforementioned interview, Rafa Nadal Academy trainee Alex Eala spoke in detail about the sentiment regarding sports in the Philippines. The 18-year-old claimed that she was privileged to have support back home.

"It’s a privilege to have all this love and this fanbase. I think the Filipinos they’re very hungry to see other Filipinos excel, and I’m also like that," Alex Eala said. "When other athletes and other Filipinos excel, we get very excited, because you don’t see it very often. And I’m really happy to bring that pride and to be able to be a part of that."

Eala then praised boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, two of the most popular athletes from her country.

"Of course the biggest one is Manny Pacquiao. Ever since I was a little girl, when he would have fights, it’s like a holiday in the Philippines. And of course, Hidilyn Diaz," she added. "So we have so many people to look up to in the Philippines, and a really great community."

