"I prefer to lose the final and have a new foot that allows me to be happier in life" - Rafael Nadal after reaching the 2022 French Open final

Rafael Nadal spelled out the sheer extent of his chronic injury after his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open on Friday.

Such is the level of the Spaniard's pain that he bluntly declared that he would prefer to have a new, pain-free leg instead of a 14th French Open title if given a choice.

Nadal suffers from a degenerative chronic foot condition called the Mueller-Weiss syndrome, which has been bothering him since the start of his career. However, the pain increased in the past year after the 36-year-old aggravated his condition at last year's French Open.

He made his comeback earlier this year and went on to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open. He regularly mentions how the pain continues to be debilitating, with rumors rife that the Mallorcan has been playing at this year's French Open with anesthesia.

In some post-match quotes compiled by Marca, Nadal lamented his condition, even going to the length of admitting that he would prefer to have a pain-free life than a 22nd Major title.

"I prefer to lose the final and have a new foot that allows me to be happier in my day to day life," Rafael Nadal said. "Winning is nice and fills you with momentary joy. But life goes on and it is the most important thing. I have a life ahead of me and I would like to play amateur sports with my friends and right now this is unknown."

Having said that, the 36-year-old acknowledged his efforts in reaching a record-extending 14th final at Roland Garros.

"Being in a final is incredible and an important success. It means a lot to be in the final," he added.

But the 13-time champion made it clear that he would never have wanted to reach the final at the expense of his opponent's injury.

Alexander Zverev rolled over his ankles after taking a nasty tumble deep into the second set, with Nadal leading 7-6(8), 6-6. The German was taken off the court in a wheelchair, and he later returned on crutches and signaled his desire to retire.

"It's a dream to be in the final, but I didn't want to be this way," said the Spaniard. "I'm human and I feel sorry for him."

"These were the slowest conditions because it was very humid" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal [right] comforts Alexander Zverev after the latter's fall

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev played their semifinal clash under the closed roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier as rains ravaged Paris. The closed conditions increased the humidity of the court manifold, thus slowing down conditions.

Nadal pointed to that fact, adding that it was difficult to generate as much topspin and bounce on the ball. He believes he was fortunate to win the first set since Zverev had four straight-set points during the tiebreaker.

"These were the slowest conditions because it was very humid. In addition, there was the and it was difficult to create effects on the ball," said the 13-time champion. "The first set that I won was a miracle, but I have been fighting all the time. I have suffered with the humidity, but I think he does too."

Turning his attention to his physical condition, Nadal stressed that he continues to operate under "limitations." He also revealed that he had fluctuations in his energy levels during his match against Zverev.

"You have to be realistic and I assume my current limitations. I haven't trained for three months to endure depending on what things," he said. "I stayed in the match as best I could, but it's true that I was in a better position at the end of the set. I had more energy that for a while, it was gone."

