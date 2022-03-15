"I am so proud of you"- Serena Williams reacts to husband Alexis Ohanian's new venture, 776 Foundation

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams put out a few tweets congratulating her husband, Alexis Ohanian. She said she was "proud" of her husband after he launched his '776 Foundation' on Tuesday. The American entrepreneur and investor announced his decision on Twitter, giving details about the organization, and enlisting all its projects in a series of tweets.

"I am so proud of you," reacted Williams on Ohanian's tweets.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams 🏿 twitter.com/alexisohanian/… Alexis Ohanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian 14 years ago today, my mom died. Her diagnosis (terminal brain cancer) just months into creating @reddit, had a tremendous impact on my career and life. 14 years ago today, my mom died. Her diagnosis (terminal brain cancer) just months into creating @reddit, had a tremendous impact on my career and life. I am so proud of you I am so proud of you ❤️💪🏿❤️❤️ twitter.com/alexisohanian/…

Ohanian took to Twitter on Tuesday and revealed that his mother died 14 years ago on this very day, something that had a "tremendous impact on his career and life." However, to make it a happy day for him, Ohanian launched his 776 Foundation on the same day to honor her mother.

The foundation will work on a mission to "fight inequity worldwide."

"14 years ago today, my mom died. Her diagnosis (terminal brain cancer) just months into creating Reddit had a tremendous impact on my career and life. I'm tired of this day being a sad day for me and our family, so I'm launching the 776 foundation (mission: fight inequity worldwide) so we can always remember Mar 15 as the day I began a legacy of good work to honor her," tweeted Ohanian.

Ohanian disclosed that the foundation's first program, the 776 fellowship, will focus on "climate change," something which he feels is the "greatest threat" to mankind's future at the moment. The 38-year-old also declared that he will be investing $20 million in the program.

He further stated that for the program, he and his team will hire 20 young dedicated leaders in the climate space, giving them a grant of $100,000 each for a period of two years.

"I’m committing $20M to our first program, the 776 Fellowship (yes, Thiel Fellowship was an inspiration) to address the greatest threat to our future—especially marginalized communities, who it hits hardest—climate change," mentioned Ohanian.

"The two-year 776 Fellowship program will equip 20 dedicated, young leaders in the climate space with a $100,000 grant and the full support from the Foundation’s network of founders, investors, and partners," added the 38-year-old.

Ohanian also highlighted that the 776 fellowship is just the first program of the foundation and there will be many more projects that the organization will undertake in the future to fight the existing inequity around the world.

"The 776 Fellowship is just the first project of 776 foundation as our planet's survival is priority 0 — and there will be many more projects that fight global inequity to come," concluded Ohanian.

Serena Williams has not played professional tennis since July 2021

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2021

Williams was last witnessed in a professional tennis match at Wimbledon 202, where she suffered a leg injury in the first round and withdrew from the Grand Slam. Since then, the 23-time Grand Slam winner has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

Williams last won a title on the WTA tour at the 2020 ASB Classic, a WTA 250 event that took place in January 2020. As far as her record at the Majors is concerned, she last won a Slam at the Australian Open in 2017.

Despite playing four Major finals since then, her wait for the the record-leveling 24th Grand Slam title is still not ever.

Currently ranked at the 236th position on the WTA tour, Serena Williams' return date on the WTA tour remains uncertain.

