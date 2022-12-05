"I couldn't be prouder" - Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla praises the German on noble initiative for children with diabetes

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla heaped praise on her beau for his noble initiative of lending a helping hand to children suffering from diabetes through his recently launched Alexander Zverev Foundation.

The institution’s inaugural gala was held on December 2 at the Tannehof Sport & Spa and the former World No. 2’s girlfriend Thomalla was present by his side during the event. The German model and actress later expressed that she was proud and applauded the 25-year-old’s efforts for the noble cause.

“You are beautiful inside and out. What you do for children with diabetes is incredible. I couldn’t be prouder of you and your Alexander Zverev Foundation,” Sophia Thomalla said in a post on Instagram.

Zverev also acknowledged the significance of the inaugural event and thanked everyone for supporting and donating to his cause.

“Incredibly proud of our first gala. I want to thank everyone for sharing our passion of helping children around the world, for all the generous donations and especially our team for putting up such an amazing event. It’s just the beginning,” he wrote.

The Olympic gold medallist, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury he picked up during his 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal, made a return to the tennis court in a match against his older brother Mischa during the gala.

"I want to show that everything is possible with diabetes" - Alexander Zverev on his personal revelation about the disease

Alexander Zverev reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in 2022

In August 2022, the tennis player launched the Alexander Zverev Foundation with a mission to “provide insulin and life-saving medicines to children in developing countries and those in need.”

During the launch, the former World No. 2 disclosed that he was diagnosed with diabetes when he was three years old. He also recently revealed that he defied all odds to become a successful athlete and thus wanted to inspire and encourage young children and their parents.

"I was always told that I would never make it with diabetes. Different doctors, different specialists said 'competitive athlete with diabetes? That's impossible.' And then at some point I thought to myself, I'm second in the world, I am Olympic champion, I can help others with this issue! I can encourage others. I can be the messenger for the topic diabetes," he expressed.

"I thought, I feel good now, I am 25 years old and I want to help other children and especially other parents. I want to show that everything is possible with diabetes. That's why I made it public," he said.

