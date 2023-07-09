Andrey Rublev opened up about hurting his hand as he hit an unbelievable winner during his fourth-round victory against Alexander Bublik at Wimbledon on July 9. He stated that it was all worth it as it helped him progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Russian was up against Alexander Bublik for a place in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam on Sunday. He was in firm control of the match until Bublik attempted a stunning late comeback by coming from two sets down to level the scoring. The Kazakhstani won the third and fourth sets via tie-breakers to force the match into a deciding set.

With the game nearing its extreme end, Bublik hit a seemingly backhand winner, ready to celebrate the point. However, to everyone's disbelief, Rublev dived to his right and hit the ball back at the other court, leaving everyone stunned. The seventh seed hurt his hand in the process but didn't care about it as he stood up on his feet amidst the loud cheering of the fans.

In the on-court interview, Andrey Rublev was asked if it was worth it to even try such a dangerous shot. The Russian jokingly remarked that he eventually won the match and advanced to his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal, so it was worth it.

"Ofcourse if I win the match then I am in the quarterfinals so ofcourse it was worth it," he said.

Earlier in the interview, he reflected on the outrageous shot and said that it was purely luck and that he could never make a similar shot again in his life.

“It probably was the most lucky shot ever, I don’t think I can do it one more time," Rublev added.

Rublev won the match 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-7(7), 6-4.

Wimbledon 2023: Andrey Rublev will take on either Novak Djokovic or Hubert Hurkacz in the QF

Andrey Rublev will lock horns with either Novak Djokovic or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Serbian and the Pole will fight for a place in the quarterfinals on July 9.

The Russian, who has been seeded seventh in the tournament, landed 21 aces en route to his hard-fought victory over Bublik in the fourth round.

Despite starting the match well, Andrey Rublev let go of his comfortable 2-0 lead and put his progress in danger. In the post-match interview, the Russian said that he kept on trying because he knew that he would get at least one chance. He was ready to capitalize on any such opportunity.

“I say to myself if I keep playing I wil have atleast one chance I should have. Then I found one chance, and I returned so well, had a good rally, and was able to break him. had opportunities."

Andrey Rublev has never gone past the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam tournament in his career.

