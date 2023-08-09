"I question if I could win a game now" - Andy Roddick reacts to 'insane' survey on Americans' confidence in competing against tennis players

Andy Roddick was left shocked by a survey that revealed the high level of confidence among amateur American tennis players when it came to competing against professionals.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently took to social media to share an excerpt from a survey, carried out by Research Without Barriers, in June, involving 2,403 tennis players across the US.

The results of the survey indicated that a notable 71% of American tennis players believed they could win a game against a professional in a best-of-three match. This self-belief was more pronounced in female players with 72% expressing confidence in their ability to achieve the same feat.

Players aged 18-24 displayed greater self-confidence, as 82% of them believed they could take a game off a professional. In contrast, only 47% of players aged above 55 believed the same. Notably, 52% of American players also held the belief that their serve would match or surpass the speed of the average professional player.

Sharing the survey on social media, Wertheim poked fun at Americans' "supreme" self-belief.

"American supreme self-belief, tennis version," Wertheim tweeted.

Andy Roddick was left astonished by the results of the survey.

"This is insane," he commented.

The former World No. 1 also expressed uncertainty about his own ability to win a game against a current top player, despite being better than the majority of amateur players.

"I honestly question if I could win a game against a top pro now. I also assume I'm better than most club players :)," Andy Roddick responded further.

"I can remember the pride that he had in being the No. 1 American" - Christopher Eubanks on Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick

While competing at the 2023 Canadian Open, Christopher Eubanks was asked about his memories of Andy Roddick winning the 2003 US Open and the subsequent 20-year drought that has followed for American players at their home Slam.

While Eubanks admitted to having no memory of Roddick's US Open triumph, the 27-year-old lauded the former World No. 1 as the flagbearer for American tennis.

"But, I mean, I always remember Andy kind of being the bearer for American tennis for years and how he handled that so exceptionally well," Eubanks said.

"Throughout those ups and downs, Andy was a really, really consistent player kind of holding that mantle as the No. 1 American. So I can remember that and I can remember the pride that he had in being the No. 1 American," he added.

Eubanks' campaign at the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto came to an end in the first round as he was defeated by Gael Monfils in three sets.